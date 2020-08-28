Heavy rain and high winds could affect the Maryville area this weekend as hurricane remnants move through the South.
Kyle Snowdin, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Morristown, told The Daily Times that moderate to heavy showers are expected.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage is possible, Snowdin said, adding the agency was not expecting “a big outbreak” for the Maryville area. An isolated tornado is possible in the Cumberland Plateau area, but that is not expected to affect Blount County.
The National Weather Service is closely monitoring the situation and noted the importance for citizens to find ways to keep up to date with the latest weather reports.
Its automated forecast, available by calling 423-586-3771, called for showers in the morning and early afternoon Saturday, and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, with showers likely late and southwest winds at 15-25 miles per hour before shifting west and then 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is near 100%.
On Saturday night, there is a mostly cloudy outlook, with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening and a slight chance of showers after midnight, plus west winds at 10 mph or less and a 40% chance of rain.
Sunday is expected to consist of mostly sunny skies, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and light winds before transitioning into a mostly cloudy outlook with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Monday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
