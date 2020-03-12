The eighth annual Blount Award luncheon, celebrating Joy Bishop, will be held at the Airport Hilton on Thursday, Sept. 17. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.
The annual Blount Award honors a person who demonstrates care for the community and its citizens and encourages volunteerism, philanthropy and community involvement.
Individual tickets and various levels of sponsorship opportunities are available now. Pricing is as follows: diamond level sponsorship is $4,000 and includes a full page in the event program, full screen in event PowerPoint and four tables (40 passes); platinum level sponsorship is $2,000 and includes a half page in the event program, half screen in event PowerPoint presentation and three tables (30 passes); gold level sponsorship is $1,000 and includes a quarter page in the event program, quarter screen in event PowerPoint presentation and two tables (20 passes); silver level sponsorship is $750 and includes company logo in the event program and PowerPoint presentation and one table (10 passes); bronze level sponsorship is $375 and includes a listing in the event program and PowerPoint presentation and a half table (five passes); and individual tickets are $75. All net proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Blount County clients of Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service Inc.
