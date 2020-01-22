Tickets are now on sale for the Blount Chamber 100th anniversary celebration that will be held on Saturday, March 7, at the Airport Hilton in Alcoa. The chamber will celebrate a century of economic progress in the Blount County community.
Group rates are $500 for six admission tickets, $1,000 table rate for 10 tickets and general admission tickets are $100 each and can be purchased by calling 865-983-2241 or online at www.blountchamber.com.
The Hilton is offering a discounted hotel room rate of $99 for members wishing to stay overnight.
Attire is black-tie optional and valet parking service is available for guests. For detailed information, visit www.blountchamber.com.
The anniversary celebration will kick off from 6-7 p.m. with a cocktail hour of music and interactive displays from the 1920s to present day, moving seamlessly into a buffet dinner and a three-hour performance by Party on the Moon, as well as surprises along the way.
“No stuffy speeches. This live band has something for everyone, and the event gives our stakeholders in the business community the opportunity to entertain clients, making important connections while treating them to a night they’ll never forget,” Blount Partnership President Bryan Daniels said. “It’s also a great way for the community to view and ‘kick off’ The Airport Hilton’s stunning new facility.”
Sponsors for the celebration are SCCY Industries, Spectrum Business, DENSO, Blount Excavating, Massey Electric, Cherokee Millwright, Citadel Construction, The Cherokee Group, C2RL Engineering, First Horizon, Joseph Construction, LDA Engineering, Hickory Construction, United Services, Merit Construction and Life Care Center of Blount County.
