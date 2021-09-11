About half the tickets have been sold for a masquerade ball in October and will be one of the largest fundraisers this year for the Maryville/Alcoa Animal Rescue Center, according to Lisa Breazeale, a volunteer and board member for the center.
Breazeale said the center partners with the Maryville Animal Shelter, a subdivision of Maryville Police Department, to help find strays homes, heal hurt or sick animals, and spay or neuter them before people can take them home.
The rescue center runs entirely on volunteer work, she added, so their source of funding comes from grants, donations and fundraisers.
“We’re completely a volunteer organization and take care of the animals,” Breazeale said. “We really need the community support to help find these animals homes.”
The masquerade will be at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Maryville on Oct. 22 with events starting at 5 p.m.
An appetizer course will be served to start off the night, Breazeale said, followed by a dinner buffet at 7 p.m., a presentation about the rescue center at 9 p.m. and dancing with music from a DJ until 11 p.m.
Tickets are $75 for single admission or $500 for an eight-person table and can be purchased online at https://maarcadopt.org/masquerade-ball/. A silent auction with gift cards, jewelry and gift baskets will also be set up.
Breazeale said they’re not expecting evening gowns or tuxedos, but somewhere in the middle of casual and fancy.
