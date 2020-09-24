For the second time in six years, Foothills Elementary School in Maryville has been named a National Blue Ribbon School.
Foothills is among 367 public and private schools across the country — seven in Tennessee — that the U.S. Department of Education honored on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Based on student test scores and graduation rates, the program awards recognition in two categories: Exemplary High Performing Schools, which Foothills received, and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools. Since the program began in 1982, it has recognized more than 9,000 schools.
“This is such a wonderful honor for our whole school family and couldn’t come at a better time,” Principal Karen Schito said in a news release. “We need positive encouragement to get through the pandemic-related challenges we face each day, and this award will go a long way to boost our courage and resolve.”
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said, “We know this community values excellence, and this award is another way to measure our ongoing success.”
Maryville Middle was the first of the district’s schools to earn the recognition, in 1994, and then Foothills earned the honor in 2014. Blount County’s Townsend Elementary was a National Blue Ribbon School in 2010.
In the announcement congratulating this year’s award winners, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said, “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
Personal best
Foothills Elementary, which has about 630 students, was notified in November that the state education commissioner had nominated the school. A school committee had until early April to complete what Schito described during an interview as a rigorous application process that includes five years of data.
High-performing schools must have students who scored in the top 15% on state assessments in English and math, but the application includes much more information.
“We have a history of high achievement here, and we’ve kept that going,” said Schito, the principal since 2017.
“Person best, nothing less,” has been Foothills Elementary’s motto since long before the 2014 recognition.
“We apply that to everything every day,” Schito said, from saying it during the morning announcements to how staff compliments students, saying, “It’s great to see you doing your personal best.”
Relationships with students and their families are paramount, the principal said. Families have told her when they walk in the door they feel something special, which she describes as a positive, accepting atmosphere.
“We’re noticers,” Schito said, adding that whether a student is feeling down or sporting a new haircut, the school staff will notice.
“Anyone who walks through that door, whether you’re a family member or a student, you belong to something special,” she said.
Celebrating
Only a handful of people knew before the 1 p.m. Thursday announcement by online video that Foothills had won this year. Schito and Assistant Principal Rob Hensley watched with teacher Patty Stinnett and her third grade class
When a photo appeared with student Ty McMurray reading to Judge, a Newfoundland dog that frequently visits Foothills, everyone cheered.
Schito explained to Foothills students that schools are eligible for the award after five years, and the banner they pass at the front door is from the school’s 2014 award. “Even students who went on to Montgomery Ridge are part of our success here,” the Foothills principal said, promising the children a “blue out” celebration to come.
One student asked, “In five years, can we get nominated again?”
Because of the pandemic, instead of representatives from the honored schools traveling to Washington, D.C., a virtual award ceremony will be held Nov. 12-13.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
