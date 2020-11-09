Marlene Walker of Maryville won first place and $100 in Week 7 of The Daily Times' football contest.
Walker was one of three entrants with perfect picks after four games (Maryville-Science Hill, Air Force-Army, Purdue-Wisconsin and Charlotte-MTSU) were thrown out because they were canceled over COVID-19. Her tiebreaker of 42 from the Tennessee-Arkansas game was closest. (Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13.)
The two entrants will be awarded the $50 second-place and $25 third-place prizes respectfully.
The $50 prize will go to Jim Bush of Loudon with his tiebreaker of 47. Henry Shroyer of Maryville will get the $25 prize with his tiebreaker of 56.
There were 212 entrants in Week 7. The jackpot for next week is $100; see page 5B of today’s edition for the Week 8 entry form. Unfolded entries are the easiest to handle. There’s a drop box on the Harper Avenue side of our building; or mail entries to The Daily Times, c/o Football Contest, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37804.
