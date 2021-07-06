Blount County Property Assessor Tim Helton has resigned effective Aug. 31.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell read Helton’s resignation letter, addressed to him on Thursday, July 1, to the County Commission during its meeting late Tuesday.
“It is with great sadness that I enter my resignation as Blount County Property assessor,” Helton wrote. “This has not been an easy decision for me but I feel like it is in the best interest of Blount County and its great citizens.”
Helton explained in a telephone interview after the meeting that it was his health, and the health of his elderly parents, that ultimately forced him to step down with a two-month notice.
“For the past several months I have been caring for my elderly parents and dealing with my own health struggles,” Helton said. “Sometimes you just have to step back and realize what’s important. I love my job, I just can’t continue my job.”
Helton’s resignation comes just three months after Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell accused him of being “frequently absent from work.”
Mitchell made the claim in a March 29 letter to the Blount County Board of Commissioners, writing Helton “worked approximately 10-20 hours a month.”
Helton conceded in the phone interview that his health issues forced him to take time away from the office, something that also factored into his decision to resign.
“It’s about what’s right,” Helton said. “I think it’s unfair to the taxpayers, to the property owners in Blount County, if I’m not at the office.”
Helton has served as property assessor since 2012. He was reelected in 2020 and was set to serve until 2024. After nine years in the position, Helton said stepping away was one of the most difficult moments of his life.
“I thought winning an election was hard,” Helton joked, “but this was the hardest thing I’ve had to do.”
Helton went on to praise the staff that he’s worked with for nearly a decade, reassuring residents that Blount County is in good hands.
“The best thing I could have asked for are the people in that office,” an emotional Helton said. “They’ve done a phenomenal job. They always have and they always will.”
The Blount County Commission is set to accept Helton’s resignation at next week’s meeting.
