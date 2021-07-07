The year is 1984. “Ghostbusters” is the biggest movie hit in the world. Prince rules the radio. The clothes are bright, the hair is big. At Blount Memorial Hospital, a group of employees mark the opening of a new wing of the facility by burying a time capsule that will be opened 37 years later.
This week, that date arrived. Hospital employees unearthed the nearly four-decades-old treasure box and glimpsed the hospital’s past.
“I have had it marked on my calendar for years that in 2021, we’d have the opportunity to open the capsule, which was buried 37 years ago this week,” said Blount Memorial Chief Executive Officer Don Heinemann. “Our hospital’s story is one that’s very special, and it’s one that is rich with history and a sense of family and community.”
On Wednesday, the contents of the time capsule were put on display in an exhibit in the hospital’s auditorium. Current hospital employees, retirees and curious members of the community stopped by and stepped back in time.
The exhibit includes everything from medical equipment and X-rays, to hospital payrolls, T-shirts and even an old cafeteria menu. It also features a nostalgia-inducing video that takes visitors on a tour around the facility, showcasing clunky computers and outdated medical equipment.
“Each item is something that a department submitted, or something the people that were putting the capsule together felt represented what was going on in 1984,” said Blount Memorial Director of Public Relations and Marketing Jennie Bounds.
Former administrative director of radiology, Ted Mashburn, attended the exhibit on Wednesday. Mashburn was hired at Blount Memorial in 1972 and retired from the hospital in 2017.
“I remember when the capsule went in,” said Mashburn, who reflected on how the hospital has changed in the decades since. “The hospital just grew and grew and grew. There’s no comparison, especially with the technology.”
Mashburn marveled at how far the medical field has advanced since the time capsule went into the ground, and how fast it continues to evolve.
“A lot of this stuff is out of date, but at the time it was state of the art,” Mashburn said. “But someday in the future the things that we call state of the art now, somebody will look back and say ‘wow, they did it that way?’”
That’s something the hospital wants to continue to document, and with the hospital’s 75th anniversary coming up next year, a new time capsule already is in the planning stages.
“In that time capsule we’re going to ask our departments to look at items that represent their last five years and what’s going on in their area right now,” said Bounds, adding that the project will have a special piece dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Because health care has seen so much in the last year, we are going to ask departments if they have something specific to coronavirus that they want to submit. We’ll put together a special pandemic piece. This will be the first collection of COVID pieces in our history.”
Next year’s time capsule will be opened in 2047, along with another capsule that was buried in 1997, in celebration of the hospital’s 100th anniversary.
“We like those big milestone years because it gives our community another opportunity to hear about the things that we’ve been able to do in Blount County,” Bounds said.
The 1984 time capsule exhibit is open to everyone from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday in the hospital’s auditorium.
