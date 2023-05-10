If you’ve spent any time in Blount County over the last 75 years, chances are you’ve seen the handiwork of Tip Signs.
It’s everywhere. On lawns at doctor’s offices, schools, campgrounds, on the sides of restaurants, a book store, churches and tourist destinations. The business was started in May 1948 by James “Tip” Tipton, a disabled veteran. He had come home from World War II and enrolled in commercial art school in Knoxville. Upon completion, he opened his business.
In the beginning this business was located on Washington Avenue where Arrow Exterminators is currently located. Today, home is 420 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville.
Today, there are four employees. Steve Tipton took over from his father in 1985. Steve’s wife, Cindy, also helps run the family business which includes David Angelucci and Sean Finken. Angelucci has been creating signs for Tip Signs since 1987, including those that are hand-painted. Finken has been working for the Tiptons for nine years.
“There are not many people around who can still hand paint,” Cindy said.
Probably the business they’ve been serving the longest is Tuckaleechee Caverns, said Cindy. This tourist attraction in Townsend is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Tip Signs has been providing signs for this business since its beginning. That has included billboards over the years. A mockup of one of those early billboards hangs in the Tip Signs showroom.
“Steve’s dad started making signs for them in the 1950s,” Cindy said. “We have continued that tradition right on.”
On Friday, May 12, the community has the opportunity to celebrate Tip Signs’ 7t5th anniversary. The Blount County mainstay will have a food truck on the premises and gifts for attendees. Cindy said it’s a way to say thanks for 75 years of support and to show what this company is all about.
“We have seen so many people come and go,” Cindy said.
When James first started the business, he called it Signs by Tip, later changed to Tip Signs. Steve worked alongside his dad for years before officially taking over as owner in 1985. James passed away in 2013.
James and Steve used to hand paint signs on buildings around town. The family isn’t sure if any of those remain.
Steve said there are still several businesses in Blount County that are as old or older than Tip Signs. Anderson Lumber Company is one of those. So is Coulter’s Florist and Willocks Brothers.
This is the oldest sign business in Blount County. They do sandblasting, metal and plastic along with vehicle lettering. Neighborly Books in downtown Maryville is a customer. So is Blackberry Farm, since the 1980s. Moving trucks and landscapers use Tip Signs to turn their vehicles into signs too.
“Come celebrate with us,” Cindy said. “Customers and community.”
