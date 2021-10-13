Talbott Legacy Centers, Maryville, earned full accreditation for behavioral healthcare in September by the Joint Commission, a release from TLC states.
TLC Maryville, an opioid use disorder treatment center, earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval after their facilities and procedures were inspected onsite.
Receiving full accreditation, the release states, allows TLC to contract with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
The Joint Commission is a national organization that reviews and assists facilities to raise their service to a specified standard of quality.
The release states that a Gold Seal is a symbol of reaching one of those standards of quality.
During the onsite inspection, it adds, a team of reviewers from the Joint Commission evaluated TLC Maryville’s compliance with standards in multiple areas, ranging from management and leadership to environmental and patient care.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed through consultation with health care experts and providers, as well as measurement experts and patients. The standards are to measure, assess and improve performance, according to the release.
A member of the Joint Commission said they commended TLC for continuing quality improvement efforts in care and patient safety.
TLC President, Zachary Talbott said he is proud to be a local company, made up of local residents who are committed to the welfare of the local community.
TLC Maryville is the only outpatient facility in Blount County, the release states, that is licensed to use all three FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder.
