Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Friday, Feb. 10 that he has joined a 24-state coalition in filing a lawsuit seeking to enjoin a recently-issued final rule governing “stabilizing braces” commonly known as pistol braces. The suit names U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and its director as defendants.
According to a release from Skrmetti’s office, the new rule — called Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces — means almost anyone pairing a stabilizing brace with a pistol must comply with the laws that regular rifles, including the National Firearms Act. The plaintiffs allege this means anyone using a stabilizing brace would be required to apply for a permit with the ATF within four months, pay a tax and face restrictions on future transfer of the brace.
If gun owners do not comply by May 31, 2023, the suit says the ATF will treat them as having committed a felony.
“Stabilizing braces were designed to help people with disabilities use pistols,” the release states. “Since then, many others, including older persons, people with limited mobility and those with smaller stature have come to use the braces.”
The plaintiffs say the rule affects almost all pistol and handgun owners who own a stabilizing brace. The lawsuit calls on the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota to declare the rule unlawful.
The suit is led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.