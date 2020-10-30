High school seniors will forfeit thousands of dollars in financial aid if they miss the deadline Monday, Nov. 2, to apply for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship.
As of Friday morning, Oct. 30, the number of Blount County applications filed was down 11% from the previous year, compared with a statewide drop of 9%, according to Emily House, deputy executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. In Blount County, that’s 1,102 applications compared with 1,240 last year.
Applying by the deadline is the first step members of the Class of 2021 must complete to receive the last-dollar scholarship. TN Promise covers tuition and mandatory fees not covered by other aid for up to five consecutive semesters at the state’s community colleges or technical schools. Even if students are not sure if or where they will continue their educations, they should complete the application now.
If they miss the deadline, current high school seniors won’t be eligible for TN Promise in the future, a Friday press release states.
TN Promise also pairs applicants with mentors who support them during the college application process.
To learn more or apply, visit www.tn.gov/tnpromise.
