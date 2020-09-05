A Saturday boat parade on Fort Loudoun Lake drew hundreds of vessels filled with supporters of President Donald Trump.
Nearly all of the boats in the TN4Trump parade were adorned with flags or other decorations celebrating Trump. They departed from Prater Flats and rode down the canal to Tellico Lake and back.
Steve “Slim” Stilts, a Maryville resident and president and CEO of the Tennessee Veterans Business Association, watched the parade from Fort Loudoun Dam and saw it all as “a very patriotic day viewing all the supporters of President Trump’s boat parade on the Tennessee River.”
“It’s a great way for people to get out and social distance by being out on the lake and also show their support of our president and of America,” said Stilts, a Trump supporter himself.
Parade co-organizer Cade Stallings told The Daily Times via a Facebook direct message that he and friend/co-organizer Scott Heptinstall talked about the event “for a couple of months” before Saturday.
“We are both avid fishermen that love to be on the water,” Stallings said. “While out fishing, we couldn’t help but notice the numerous Trump flags on boats as well as houses. So, we decided, why not have a parade? We’ve seen these types of events all across the country and the turnouts have been incredible.”
Stallings said he and Heptinstall worked out the event’s details for several days before publicizing it. Once they did, though, people quickly showed their interest.
“One Facebook post turned into over 500 shares,” Stallings said, “and we were flooded with positive feedback from Day 1. Honestly, that’s all it took.”
Heptinstall owns the TN4Trump brand, which sells Trump apparel including shirts, hats, flags and more. Brand items were sold at Saturday’s event at the lake, where Stallings said Heptinstall has found lots of business success.
“The past few weekends, he sold completely out of Trump gear while being out on the lake,” Stallings said.
Before departing on the lake, participants gathered for a “Trump Pre-Game Rally” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Prater Flats. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Knox County and Loudon County sheriff’s offices, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all helped to make sure the event went smoothly, including directing boat traffic in the canal.
Stallings’ mother and father, Dean and Melody Stallings, watched the parade among other supporters at Fort Loudoun Dam. Melody Stallings stressed how proud she is of her son for putting the event together.
“He’s a bass fisherman,” Melody Stallings said. “So I think he just thought that there’d be 20 or 30 bass boats. And then every day it was like it grew and it grew. We’ve got boats here coming from Alabama, all over. Lot of boats here that are not local.
“And it’s just grown into something huge.”
Melody Stallings herself supports Trump, saying she believes “in everything he’s done” and has faith in his abilities to restore and manage the economy.
“(Trump) talks, but he walks,” Melody Stallings said. “He’s done everything he promised he would do. And if you were not sure in the first time, 2016, I think you have to pretty much see what he’s done and believe that he can do it again.”
