Christy Newman has been helping William Blount High School seniors make the transition to college since before the Class of 2023 entered kindergarten. As she prepares to guide another group, she has been honored as an inaugural member of the tnAchieves Mentor Hall of Fame.
Newman, manager of communication and community relations with Arconic Tennessee Operations, started volunteering with blountAchieves before the statewide program launched 15 years ago. As soon as she heard about the program to provide mentors as well as scholarships to help students make the transition to postsecondary school, Newman said, she knew she had to be involved.
A 1988 graduate of William Blount, Newman was a first-generation college student herself, and the effort to guide more students to further education fit Arconic’s commitment to workforce development, she said.
On Oct. 5 tnAchieves announced that Newman was among 32 volunteers it was recognizing across Tennessee for consistently going “above and beyond” to support the program’s efforts in their communities. Other honorees include University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd, a mentor for 15 years, and Pellissippi State Community College President Anthony Wise, a mentor for 13 years.
“tnAchieves would not be where it is today without the support of these 32 difference makers who believe in the power of education,” said tnAchieves President and CEO Krissy DeAlejandro in announcing the honorees.
Despite dedicated volunteers like Newman who return year after year, tnAchieves still needs 74 in Blount County for this school year, to reach a total of 193. Statewide the program needs nearly 3,000 more mentors to reach a total of 9,000.
Newman assures people who are considering signing up that it really does take only about an hour a month total to help four or five students. She finds texting tends to be their preferred method of communication.
The program offers a wealth of resources for not only the students but also the mentors, such as sample texts they can customize. “The tnAchieves staff makes it so easy,” Newman said.
Mentors help students stay on track to meet the requirements of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship, a “last-dollar” scholarship that pays tuition and mandatory fees not covered by other financial aid at the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology, and other colleges and universities with eligible two-year programs.
One of Newman’s favorite parts is encouraging students when they are looking to fulfill the requirements for volunteering. “I love to see anyone of this age getting involved in the community,” Newman said.
She encourages the students, when possible, to volunteer in an area that fits with their career goals, giving them experience they also can highlight on resumes.
When pandemic restrictions canceled the usual in-person first meeting of students and mentors, Newman said she missed the face-to-face interaction. However, tnAchieves created a portal that offered functions like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Last year it was optional to meet in person, and Newman met two of her students that way.
Not every student in the program will end up using the scholarship. Newman said DeAlejandro often reminds mentors that even one student is a success story and added, “I have to keep that in mind.”
“Some of them might not go through the program, but you can tell they’re on the right path, Newman said.
For example, she once has a long phone conversation with a student who ultimately opted to attend the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. However, she reminds students that by completing the tnAchieves program they still will be able to use that Tennessee Promise Scholarship as a backup plan if needed, even for one semester. Also, following requirements ensures they do something important for many types of scholarships and grants, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
“You can definitely make a difference with this program with how many students go on to some type of education, with just an hour a month,” Newman said.
