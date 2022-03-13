When Courtney Hatcher was diagnosed with breast cancer roughly a year ago, she was determined not to let the disease destroy her quality of life, or her ability to be a productive Blount County citizen.
She needed a job, however, that provided her with the flexibility to take time off for doctor’s appointments, or when her treatment left her feeling too rough to clock in. Delivery driving for online ordering apps was the perfect solution, she told The Daily Times recently.
“I drive for Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash, and I was able to do it when I was feeling well,” she said. “In the beginning, I was making good money — probably around $20 an hour after gas, and luckily I have a four-cylinder car.”
Today, doctors detect no evidence of disease, something she celebrates … but she’s also had to stop work as a delivery driver, she added, because the rising costs of fuel make it impossible to earn anywhere near what she once did.
“It costs me $70 now to fill up my tank, and that was when prices were $3.99 (per gallon),” she said. “I would have to work at least 4 hours just to make a tank of gas. And on top of that, (businesses) aren’t raising their wages, so people won’t be able to tip more. So many people don’t understand that we make (money) from the tips. The actual base pay on those trips is pretty much worthless.
“When I saw gas prices start rising, I stopped driving. I can’t afford to with the wear and tear on my car, plus gas. It’s just not worth it right now.”
Across Blount County, delivery drivers and others whose offices consist of their vehicles are feeling the pinch of prices at the pump. Unlike other times when prices have fluctuated, however, this feels different, they all agree. Certainly, the violent conflict in Ukraine and the financial standoff with Russia is concerning, but when combined with inflation that squeezes everyone from suppliers to customers, it’s difficult for drivers to find satisfaction, economically or personally, in jobs that once provided both.
“I’m a DoorDash driver, and gas prices absolutely cut into our money, to the point that it almost isn’t worth Dashing,” said Rikki Lea Millsaps-Schaefer. She and her husband, Nathan, both picked up driving for services that deliver food and meals to those who order through a smartphone app in order to make some extra income. Nathan, she said, is a disabled veteran, and she works full-time as a pre-school teacher and part-time as a janitor, in addition to driving for DoorDash.
“My husband and I both Dash for secondary income,” the Maryville resident added. “We have four kids and three grandkids, so the extra income was why we started. When we first started, I was making roughly $400 a week after gas, delivering around 25 hours a week. Now it’s half that or less.
“It used to be $40 to $45 to fill my gas tank. Now it’s $80, at least. Dasher pay is comparable to server pay, so we rely on tips — my husband drove today and turned down three orders for less than $3. At $3 for a delivery, we’d be losing money to take the order.”
When they first started, they drove for the service daily, she said, at least for a few hours. But over the past six months, as inflation costs have put a hurting on pocketbooks at all income levels, the tips have gotten smaller.
“A lot of people don’t tip, which is related, I’m sure, to the upcharge on items when you use the service. But the thing is, that doesn’t go to the driver,” she said. “Dasher pay ranges from $2 to $10 per delivery, depending on the estimated time and distance of the order. Most are $2 to $4 dollars.”
Those higher “wages,” she added, are usually promotional pay during slow hours, when many drivers aren’t available to take advantage of them. Most of the time, Hatcher pointed out, the base pay is roughly $2.50 per hour — about the same as the wait staff gets at a restaurant before tips. Tips, said Maryville resident Clarissa Scearce, who drives for Uber Eats and DoorDash, make all the difference — and seeing them dwindle and vanish has led to some hard decisions.
“I do this for extra income with three kids, and I haven’t been able to afford to do it the last week, because I can’t afford the gas,” she said. “Prices are so high, very few are tipping, so now we are struggling even more. When I first started doing DoorDash, I would make about $400 to $500 a week, including tips, and I would only spend about $20 to $40 a week in gas. I started doing it because it’s super flexible, especially having three kids, because it fits my schedule, and I can just go when I have the time and a babysitter.
“I would say for me, it dwindled down about a month ago, because I haven’t been able to afford the gas to keep in my car to even go make more money. Now when I go, I put about $40 in gas, and within a couple of hours, I’m on empty again. So I have to spend what I’m making just to put in gas to keep working and hope I get good tips!”
As last week ended, average gas prices in Tennessee, according to AAA, were up a penny from the day before, to $4.12 per gallon for 87 grade regular gasoline. That’s almost a 50-cents-a-gallon jump from a week prior, when the average price was $3.66 per gallon, and almost a dollar higher than a month ago, when the average cost for a gallon of regular was $3.25. A year ago, it was even cheaper than that: $2.61 per gallon.
Gas prices, experts warn, could go even higher — and with inflation sitting at a national average of 7.9%, that’s driving Stephanie Cooper of Rockford to consider going back into retail work after driving for Uber Eats and Instacart for almost three years now. It’s not, however, something she wants — or will even be able to do, given her physical limitations, she said.
“I have a brain condition Chiari (type) 1 malformation of my brain. I can have bad days where I can barely move or a headache that completely disables me,” she said. “If I were to have a regular job in retail (or) fast food (or) whatever, they wouldn’t understand. That’s one of the reasons why I left the retail job that I was at … with Uber Eats or Instacart, it makes it so that when I have those bad days I don’t have to worry about being fired. It’s just that I won’t make any money that day.
“Unfortunately, that’s the realization that we’re having to think about if the gas prices get over $5 a gallon. I may have no other choice but to go out and get another retail job. I love what I do, and I love my customers — I have several regulars — but I don’t have the money myself to keep doing this. If I had a set amount that I would get, I would do it because I love it and enjoy it, but unfortunately, you have to make money in this, and if it gets up to $5 a gallon, there won’t be much room for any profit for me.”
She understands, of course, that there is less profit all the way around. While the merchants who prepare the food get their standard fees, their margins have shrunk as well, because freight costs have risen due to higher gasoline prices, and even without the increase at the pumps, inflation has caused an across-the-board price increase. Tina Rhea, who owns the Blount-based food truck REO Cheesewagon, understands that intimately, she told The Daily Times.
“Some of our food products have gone up 125%, and then there are other expenses that have gone up — paper and things we depend on, like the food trays,” she said. “We didn’t raise our prices at all in 2021, but at the end of last year, I really had my eye on the radar. Some of this stuff we can say, ‘OK, this is temporary, but some of this stuff is not negligible anymore.’
“I’m having to be a lot more selective about the events we pick. I can’t drive an hour to an event with $5.39 per gallon for diesel, because it’s not feasible for us to do that, so that’s impacting some of the events we attend and the frequency of which we’re on the road.”
She and her team drive a Ford F250 that takes diesel, and the food trailer it pulls uses a 15-gallon diesel generator. With the size of the trailer and the weight of the truck, she gets roughly 8 miles per gallon, she said.
“The last time I filled up the generator, I managed to get ¾ of a tank in the truck, too, and the pump cut off at $125,” she said. “Fuel is one of those things that costs what it costs. You’ve got to have gas in your car to go to your job, but it might impact every decision you make. Do I do everything while I’m out? Do I go to Cades Cove and go on a nice tour of the mountains with my family? Probably not. I’m going to reconsider those things.”
Despite the financial hardships, however, these drivers are empathetic to what others are going through — customers and professional peers alike. Everyone is being impacted, Cooper pointed out, and she feels for the restaurants as well, who are struggling with staff shortages to get orders processed
“Us drivers are trying our best to get the orders out in a timely fashion as soon as we’ve received the order, but just know that if it’s not a profitable run, we just can’t do it,” she said. “I used to do what I called a charity run two and three times a week for orders that I knew were a no-tip order, but now I just can’t afford to do that.”
“I think everyone just needs to remember that all of us are doing the same thing — trying to survive in this economy,” Scearce added.
