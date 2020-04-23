We are part of a nation divided over the question of whether May 1 is a prudent time to reopen our economy and get our citizens back to work.
We want to know what our readers think.
Should Blount County businesses reopen and, if so, which ones should go first? Which workers should continue working from home? Which should wear personal protective equipment and exercise social distancing once they're back on the job?
Please mail or drop off your thoughts, or respond to these questions on our website. We'll publish the results on April 30.
Tell us what you think by clicking here for the online reader response form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.