“Yippee!!!”
That one-word reaction was emailed from a longtime reader and occasional columnist when told our daily Opinion page was being reinstated on Sunday, Sept. 20. The page also will be bigger and better.
Our daily Opinion page will contain only opinion content. The Bible verse will remain on page 2A. The comics Mallard Fillmore and Prickly City will stay in the funnies, where they belong.
We have deep-sixed our nationally syndicated columnists and contracted with two new services for fresh blood.
About three of our six days a week, there will be dueling columns — sometimes on the same topic — from the left and from the right.
On the days when we run an editorial cartoon, we will run two — on the same topic but from different idealogical perspectives.
Your letters will remain the page’s linchpin, and we will continued the expanded word limit from 250-300 to 350-400, depending on how well written the letters are. Maryville columnist Buzz Thomas will continue his offerings (the more the better), while local monthly columnist Tim Lomperis will maintain his rightful place on the first-Sunday-of-the-month Opinion page. (We have a backlog of letters, so several will run next week and might address the now-reversed elimination of the Opinion page.)
Our new nationally syndicated column lineup will feature conservatives Michael Reagan, Ben Shapiro and Adriana Cohen, and liberals Froma Harrop, Jeff Robbins and Dick Polman. Note that we have added gender diversity to the page — which throughout The Daily Times’ long and storied history has been dominated by older white men.
Shapiro is 36 and has been columnizing for nearly 20 of his years.
Give the new Opinion page a chance for a few editions and then email your feedback to editor@thedailytimes.com, or write us at 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37804.
The bottom line is this: After we canceled the page, we were deluged with your feedback. It overwhelmingly opposed the page’s elimination.
We heard you. Happy reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.