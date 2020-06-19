Consumers for more than two decades have turned to the internet for their news. That skyrocketed with COVID-19, pushing The Daily Times to make a painful business decision.
Beginning Saturday, July 4, The Daily Times will move further into the digital publishing era by discontinuing our Saturday delivered print edition in favor of e-delivery.
We will offer the same news coverage. We'll continue publishing a Saturday e-edition, which every one of our print subscribers has access to with their subscriptions. We'll still cover high school football in real time. Our Sunday print editions will feature larger sports sections, particularly when high school football opens later this year, but to stay connected to all the coverage, you’ll want to access the Saturday e-edition.
We are not eliminating our Saturday edition — only how we deliver it. Our pricing will remain the same.
The challenge is to get a portion of our customers comfortable with this change. All our print subscribers already have access to full online content, including searchable archives, e-editions complete with quick link emails for easy access, and breaking news alerts. Unfortunately, some are not registered for this access. Now is the perfect time to do so.
You’ll see many ads over the next few weeks to assist you in signing up for these services. Our customer service staff is here to help you (865-981-1160) with any questions.
Customers who purchase the Saturday paper at stores or through vending machines can still purchase it via the web using the “day-pass” feature. Same look, but in PDF format.
We know that the printed paper has that special feeling the internet just doesn’t provide. We understand, which is why we are moving very slowly. The information world is evolving, and we can’t afford to be left behind.
The Daily Times currently delivers on Saturdays the Knoxville News Sentinel, New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Investor’s Business Daily. If you subscribe to any of these publications, please watch for a notification from these publishers about delivery options.
Everyone at The Daily Times thanks you for your business and understanding as we navigate this new world together. We would not be here without you, and we will never forget that.
Bryan Sandmeier
Publisher
