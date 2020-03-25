The coronavirus has hit Blount County businesses hard, and The Daily Times is no exception.
To weather the pandemic, the newspaper is making some cutbacks to content and until further notice will continue to close the main lobby to the public, to protect customers and employees.
In addition, some advertising sales fliers might not appear.
We ask for your patience and want you to know how thankful we are for your patronage and for making us the area’s newspaper of record for 137 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.