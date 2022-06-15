“We took off from here and were just flying around,” recalls Wayne LeQuire of that Sunday plane trip in his small two-seater Aeronca 7AC.
LeQuire, the pilot, had Pam Kagley with him as they took off from the runway at his farm off Southwind Road in Maryville. The mountain views are spectacular.
“We got up over the Chilhowee range above Walland Gap,” LeQuire continued. “Then we dropped 1,000 feet and were headed to Seymour Airport. She just quit. For whatever reason, the engine wasn’t getting fuel.”
LeQjuire, 78, has been flying small planes for 49 years and on that May 29 day had been up in the air for less than 30 minutes when he knew he and Kagley were in serious trouble. Many less experienced pilots would have panicked and caused the plane to stall, LeQuire said. But he didn’t.
“Your job as a pilot is to keep it from stalling,” this longtime pilot said. He said the crash tore the body of the plane all to pieces. He made the decision to perform a maneuver pilots do when landing in water, which is to swing the plane backwards to slow its descent.
“I dipped the right wing into the edge of the ground,” LeQuire explained. “Then I stalled it at that point to slow it down. It turned backwards and only went about 40 feet.”
The pilot’s seat broke, which caused LeQuire to crash through the windshield. Kagley was seated directly behind him, buckled in.
They both walked away.
Kagley, 66, said she has ridden onboard with LeQuire many times and had the utmost faith they would live to see another day. They have been a couple for a decade. But as the small plane aimed for a hillside, she said he told her, “we might not make it.”
She said she didn’t even have time to process that information or brace herself for impact before they were safe on the ground. Kagley was banged and bruised but otherwise fine. LeQuire received a broken nose and would require 10 stitches.
As they exited the plane, both said they didn’t even bother to look back. The first order of business was to find their way out of tall, thick brush. LeQuire said he has seen this patch of ground many times from up in the air and knew there was a logging road nearby. They struck out to find it.
The couple never did find that logging road and spent the next three and a half hours searching for an exit point so they could get some help. They ended up on property owned by the University of Tennessee where it houses a research facility in Blount County. Kagley and LeQuire made it to the barn where employees called for emergency assistance.
The two were taken to the hospital and released hours later.
LeQuire still beats himself up for not finding that logging road instead of wandering for hours.
“We literally went out the hardest way we could,” he said. “If you had said, ‘Let’s map out the hardest way for this SOB to get out of here,’ that is exactly what I did.”
Flying planes was never something LeQiure had even intended to pursue. One day, however, he had an employee tell him he was headed to the airport for flying lessons; LeQuire went along.
By the end of the day, LeQuire had signed on to start his own training, the very next day. He said it was the worst experience ever as he got sick due to turbulence.
But he didn’t want to cancel his second lesson the following day over the phone so he went back. The instructor convinced him to give it one more try.
“We went up and it was the most enjoyable thing,” he said. “I stayed with it and less than three months later I had my license.”
He also bought his first plane.
“It was one of those things if I hadn’t gone flying that day, I might not have ever flown,” LeQuire said. “There are those Y’s in the road that you take. One goes left and one goes right.”
After climbing out of the heavily forested area on May 29 where he force-landed the plane, LeQuire had to get her back home. He said the wings were still in good shape, but the body was not. He and a friend spent three days disassembling the plane on that Walland hillside that served as a landing. LeQuire, Kagley and three others — Jesse Hobbs, Glen Lowery and Phil Young — hiked back up there to haul her home.
LeQuire operates a 350-acre farm and said he had the necessary equipment to do the job. The 1300-pound, single-engine plane is now back on the farm. This owner said she could be rebuilt, but he won’t be the one to do it. The plane might be scraped for parts, he said.
Blount County has been home for LeQuire for all of his years with the exception of a few when he worked for Aluminum Company of America and got sent to Pittsburgh. He came back home in 1969 to open a Jeep dealership and has owned other companies over the years.
At one point in his days at the University of Tennessee, LeQuire was studying to be an accountant and held down a part-time job. The boss came to him one day and told him he was off by 13 cents on an audit. LeQuire said he just figured they could add that 13 cents to the ledger and close the books.
Not going to happen, LeQuire said the man told him. “If you are going to be a good accountant you need to find that 13 cents,” LeQuire’s boss said.
That’s when LeQuire knew he was in the wrong business. “He changed my life,” LeQuire said with gratitude. He changed directions.
He said he still works seven days a week on the farm and will fly again; so too will Kagley. As he sees it, the odds of this happening to them again are less than slim.
LeQuire admits it’s hard to look at that mangled plane he had to drag back home. For him, it’s personal. He built it on his garage area floor 20 years ago. She was just parts.
“It breaks my heart,” he said. “It’s like dragging the body of a dead friend. Dragging the body of that plane out of the hills just absolutely broke my heart.”
A fleet that was four is now only three, but that might not last long. LeQuire said he will likely replace her.
It was made from fabric that is heated and then stretched. Miraculously, the wings were not torn. Kagley and LeQuire said it looked like somebody had just sat it down. The landing gear was heavily damaged, but the propellor was intact.
This pilot credits his instructor, Jim Matthews, with placing so much emphasis on disaster training. “I listened to that,” LeQuire said.
There have been other minor mishaps. LeQuire said he had to land in a cornfield once and also near an airport after experiencing difficulties with his planes. He’s had practice, he said. And walked away to provide detail.
These decades of flying have provided this experienced pilot with mostly beautiful memories and reminders to be grateful once back on the ground.
“I have owned a lot of airplanes in my life and I have loved them all,” LeQuire said.
