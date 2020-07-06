Today is the last day to register to vote in the Aug. 6 state and federal primary and county general elections.
To register, check your registration status or update your address, visit GoVoteTN.com.
Any U.S. citizen with a state driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online.
On the website, Blount Countians also are able to download a paper voter registration form and take it to the Blount County Election Commission, 327 Court St. in Maryville.
Applications must be submitted or postmarked by today, July 7.
The Tennessee state and federal primary and county general election is on Thursday, Aug. 6. Early voting begins Friday, July 17, and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Aug. 1.
“The first step to making your voice heard at the polls is registering to vote,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release. “With our online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”
For more information, visit GoVoteTN.com or call the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections toll free at 1-877-850-4959.
