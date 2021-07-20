A Maryville man is in jail on nine different charges, including child neglect, following incidents in May — one in which a 2-year-old and 18-month-old were found alone by the roadside.
Darryl Lee Winstead, 30, Howard Street, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Monday, July 19, and charged with two counts of public intoxication, two counts of manufacture, sale or delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of violation of probation, two counts of failure to appear and one count of child neglect/abuse/endangerment.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said the arrest stemmed from incidents in May.
The first of these happened at 4:02 p.m. May 5, according to reports. Deputies responded to a call to Sam Houston School Road and found witnesses with two children, one 2 another 18 months.
According to the report, both children were wearing diapers that were “saturated in urine.”
One was covered in bug bites and unclothed except for the diaper. A scar on his foot from a recent surgery appeared to be red and inflamed.
The other child wore a long-sleeved shirt, was “visibly dirty” and had bug bites on her legs.
A deputy had responded to the home earlier that day at 2:20 p.m., according to reports, and only saw one child and made contact with Winstead.
Later in the day, other deputies carried the two children to a home — about 1,000 feet off the road — where they found Winstead who seemed like he didn’t know the children were outside the home. He said he was “busy packing” when asked how he could have missed the children.
He added he thought they might have left out the back of the home since the front door was locked and “wedged” shut with a butter knife.
Deputies noted in a report that Winstead had creases in his clothes that made it appear he’d been recently sleeping and marks on his body “consistent with intravenous illicit drug use.”
Winstead allowed deputies to enter the home and look for food. They immediately noticed the power was out. Exploring the home, they found holes in the living room walls, rotten food, black mold, a rancid smell, dirt on most surfaces, a pile of unwashed dishes in the sink and a front porch in disrepair.
They also found some food, including canned vegetables and boxes of cereal, instant potatoes and cake mix.
Searching further, the deputies found a pack of about five diapers and some wipes.
According to the report, they didn’t find any drugs or drug paraphernalia in the main living area, but also didn’t enter any secondary rooms during their investigation.
The home was one of several on a 74-acre property.
Law enforcement contacted the state Department of Children’s Services. DCS agents arrived at the same time as the children’s mother: Someone called her when she was at work and told her deputies were at her home.
She and Winstead both admitted to using illicit drugs including morphine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, according to the report in which Winstead was listed there as the children’s guardian.
DCS found sufficient evidence to remove the children from the home: the toddler and the infant were given to two other guardians, who are part of Winstead’s family.
He was not arrested after that incident, but was taken into custody after a separate incident on May 21, when, following a burglary call, deputies found him on Johnson Road in someone else’s shed, inspecting the structure with a flashlight.
He was sweating and agitated, according to a report, and admitted to using meth within the past 24 hours.
He was taken into custody for public intoxication after deputies said they found 5 grams of meth in his backpack.
Now Winstead is being held on bonds totaling $68,500 in Blount County jail pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 21 and a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
