It hasn’t been an easy couple of years for the music industry, and especially for the artists intent on bringing music to eager audiences by hitting the road in order to share their songs. The pandemic effectively brought an end to touring for an extended period of time, forcing artists to stay home, resulting in a loss of income and need to search for other avenues of revenue to support themselves and those that are dependent on their efforts.
With infection rates for COVID-19 declining, today’s traveling troubadours are once again encouraged to load their instruments into their cars, vans and buses, book their gigs and again hit the highway for extended tours that reconnect them with their fans while bringing live music back to the masses.
However, with the onslaught of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the increase in fuel prices that has resulted in its wake, many musicians now find themselves in yet another precarious position as far as their livelihoods are concerned. With the average price of gas at $4.17 a gallon — its highest point in history — those costs are hitting their bottom line. Given President Joe Biden’s decision to suspend purchases of Russian oil, and a conflict that continues without any end in sight, the negative consequences for live music may linger for some time.
The Daily Times spoke to various artists and individuals impacted by these circumstances to get their perspectives on what might transpire. “The cost of taking a band on the road is already sky high,” said Andrew Leahey, leader of the band Andrew Leahey and the Homestead and an artist with roots in East Tennessee. “If you have a four-piece lineup, you need two double-bed hotel rooms, which will cost you roughly $300. Filling up the tank of a 15-passenger band van will add an additional $75 to $100 to your daily total. When those gas prices go up, your slim profit margins narrow even more. It doesn’t take a big increase in price to make a sizable dent in a band’s wallet.”
Thomm Jutz, a Nashville-based musician who frequently performs in East Tennessee, confirmed that the escalating cost of fuel is taking its toll.“Rising gas prices will certainly impact touring musicians,” he said. “Flights will probably get more expensive, and filling up your car is already more expensive. The pandemic has shown every musician how important it is to diversify income streams, and this new, global crisis intensifies that.”
Scott Hinds, singer and bassist of the band The Royal Hounds, a group with East Tennessee roots, shared those sentiments. “Gas prices are also affecting our plane trips,” Hinds said. “We fly out on tour in Canada and Las Vegas next month, and the tickets are higher now. But the thing is, we’ve dealt with high gas fluctuations in the past. It’s always had ups and downs, and you have to deal with it. If you budget right throughout the year, you can account for the natural fluctuations of the market.”
Billy Hubbard, the man responsible for booking talent at his venue, The Station in Louisville, is a musician himself and acutely aware of the problems faced by all the parties involved. Budgetary constraints are nothing new he said. “Most bands I work with were already on a shoestring budget, with some that even sleep in their vans while traveling,” he said. “One band told me that when they’re on the road, they have to plug their hot plates in electric outlets at local businesses to cook their meals. As a result, you can easily imagine the additional hardship gas prices are inflicting.”
Hubbard said that with that in mind, The Station does what it can to take care of its visiting performers.“We’re very aware of the artists’ tight budgets, so we always try to compensate them more than a fair amount, above what they’re used to getting.”
That said, Jon Bleicher, a respected music publicist and principal at Prospect PR, said that the escalated costs are bound to impact the industry. “It’s been a rough few years for working musicians, most of whom earn their primary income from live touring, so the rising gas prices are a real hurdle for artists who are just getting back on their feet,” Bleicher said. “That being said, most artists I speak with are able to keep it in perspective. It’s tough to complain about gas prices when they see what’s happening in the news. Gas prices will go down, but the devastation happening in the Ukraine will echo for generations.”
Those sympathies were echoed by both Jutz and Hinds. “If that’s the price we pay to stand with the people of Ukraine, then personally, I’m okay with that,” Jutz said. “These last two weeks are proof of how quickly everything — literally everything — can change. We’ll see how we, as a global community, will react to that.”
Hinds concurred. “If we have to pay higher gas prices to get on the road because Russian gas is halted due to the war in Ukraine, well, I’d be willing to endure a more expensive tour if it meant Russia struggled as a result. Live music is great, and we’re out to bring joy to audiences, but there are things at play that are much bigger than our gas budget.”
For his part, Jutz summed those sentiments up succinctly. “We all have to redefine our roles in this community,” he said. “Musicians included.”
