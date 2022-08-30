Recently released tourism data marked Blount County as one of the top generators for tax revenue and tourism expenditures in the state. Out of 95 counties, Blount ranked eighth in visitor spending.
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development issued the report on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Blount County did not exceed its visitor spending heights of 2019, which topped $509 million. But compared to 2020, the county saw a hike of 41% in tourism spending. The county was also one of nine to grow visitor expenditures by 40% or more.
Spending was highest in the transportation sector, with lodging and food or beverage a close second and third. But an approximate total of $148 million spent in transportation comes with certain drawbacks for the community.
Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said it is “bittersweet.” On the one hand, tourism saved each household in the county approximately $699 in state and local taxes, according to county snapshot data provided in the release. But on the other hand, the community sees an influx of traffic coming directly through the county to get to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
McClain said the roadways account for each visitor twice: once travelling into the park and a second time leaving the park. In former conversations with The Daily Times, he has said that the Pellissippi Parkway extension may help take a load of traffic out of inner-city routes traveled by the community every day.
Townsend City Manager Danny Williamson gave a prime example of tourism traffic. A recent gathering for Jeep owners in Gatlinburg created 30 to 40 minute delays at Townsend’s one stop light, Williamson said.
With the Cades Cove Jeep Outpost on the corner of U.S. 321 and Wears Valley Road, he said cars were backed up at the red light on Wears Valley, and the city received some complaints from local residents. However, the most recent fiscal year that ended on June 30 hit a record in sales tax revenue for Townsend, Williamson said.
The cities of Maryville, Alcoa and Townsend have all reported sales tax revenue above budgeted projections.
With Alcoa’s city-center development on the corner of Alcoa Highway and Hall Road — Springbrook Farm — on the verge of filling out, visitors to the area will have another stopping point for more shopping and spending on the way to GSMNP.
A release from the Blount Partnership states that on an average day in 2021, $1.3 million was generated from tourism.
“It was great to see the tourism rebound across the state and in particular here in Blount County, where we saw the second-highest visitor expenditures in history,” Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority Director Kim Mitchell said in the release.
Mitchell added that the leisure and hospitality industry is the third largest employer in the state, so it’s important to maintain and market that sector.
