Development at Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm city-center endeavor continues to bank development interest after commissioners Thursday approved concept plans for the first town-style buildings.
Proposed to go up between Marconi — formerly Associates Boulevard — and Tesla boulevards and North Hall Road, Alcoa planning commissioners unanimously approved the concept from Brandy Zachary with Arnold Consulting Engineering Services Inc.
A detailed PDF map of this planned development is available with the online version of this article at thedailytimes.com.
This development block is set to have five separate buildings and six different lots, two of which are downtown-style buildings, most with 20-foot facades, with upper and lower levels.
Developers told planners one of the downtown-style units could potentially hold 12 tenants and one could hold eight tenants.
Similar to traditional, small downtown areas, these units could see commercial uses on the ground level and some multifamily residential uses on the second level, according to preliminary engineering designs.
Two separate drive-thru restaurants also are shown on the block’s designs. They would be close to North Hall Road, with access from Tesla Boulevard and other, yet-to-be-built streets.
Along with planned single-family, multifamily, grocery store, distillery, park, hotel and restaurants proposed for Springbrook Farm, this block of town-center is part of broader, growing development interest in the former ALCOA West Plant site.
The past two years have seen significant success for the area in terms of commercial and residential buy-in. But projects there are in a variety of phases.
Only one is complete, the Marriott-brand Fairfield Inn near the intersection of Tesla and McGhee Tyson boulevards.
Others like the 300-apartment “Vital at Springbrook Farm” from Bluedog Capital Partners, the relocated Texas Roadhouse and a Food City have scored site plan approval, but are in various stages of progress.
Vital scored site plan approval during Thursday’s meeting and an architect said it may begin construction this fall.
Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton and partners have mapped out preliminary concepts of Company Distilling’s home base, an operation that will move into the former ALCOA West Plant brick mill. The plans include a large park beside Pistol Creek.
Engineers and architects continue to split up large lots and planners recently updated the Springbrook Farm master plan to include an updated road plan and new developments, proving development is taking slow but steady steps forward.
Nearly every month, Alcoa planning staff tackle more fine-tuning at the development, set to be a major part of the city’s social and economic future. Thursday’s meeting alone saw city commissioners and staff deal with four Springbrook Farm requests.
Planning Commissioner and board Chair Clarence Williams praised the staff for its efforts on this consequential undertaking.
“I can’t say enough about our staff,” Williams said. “They have worked hard and put in really long hours. ... We really appreciate you. We recognize that this is going to be a great development with great and diverse housing. It will continue to put lifeblood and talent into this county. We appreciate all of our partners and the public’s understanding of what we’re trying to do. Alcoa is a great place to live.”
