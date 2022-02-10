The Townsend Abbey will be more than doubling in square footage some time in the near future.
During the Townsend Planning Commission’s February meeting, Abbey owner Steve Fillmore, who is also a member of the commission, presented a site plan for the remodel of his business — the former wedding chapel turned pub.
The commission unanimously approved the plan, with Fillmore abstaining from the vote.
During the first phase, the kitchen will be updated so that kegs can be kept in The Abbey. As it’s built now, Fillmore said he brings new kegs across the street from Miss Lily’s Café & Catering when the supply needs replacing.
The update will add a walk-in cooler and storage for craft beer. With a bigger kitchen, he said they’ll also be able to expand the menu.
According to the approved site plan, the expansion will add 870 square feet to the side of the building facing Depot Street.
Included in that square footage, Fillmore said, is a new gable and vestibule to cover and outwardly expand the main entrance, which will give more space for a waiting line.
“Trying to make a pub out of a wedding chapel is — I mean it’s done fine,” Fillmore said, “but it is confusing for people that haven’t been there that walk in the door, and this will ... make more sense.”
On the opposite side of the building, the second phase will add 1,654 square feet — 600 more than the current area of the chapel — for a new pavilion.
“It’s going to, basically, look like it does,” Fillmore said, pausing, then adding, “but better.”
With no design plans set in stone, the room will be level with the rest of the building and have sliding, opening sides, a view of the river and a fireplace with a chimney. The concrete slabbed patio will still be accessible by the river and below the new pavilion.
Fillmore said he has a contractor lined up and hopes the remodel will move quickly.
In other business, several civilians who live in the Cades Cove Reserve gated community voiced frustration that the roads haven’t been completely paved, even though the two of them have lived there for eight years.
The hold up: plans for the construct of another building in the community.
Recently, developers decided not to do the addition, because it would have required a solution for more sewage. Commission members recommended residents get, in writing from developers, a date by which the pave will be finished.
Looking forward a month or two, commission members are expecting to vote on whether or not to recommend rezoning the land by Chestnut Hill Road.
During the January meeting, residents from the area brought a petition with more than 160 signatures requesting the city to stop developers from building short-term rental properties behind their homes.
City Planner Joe Barrett said the city has sent a letter to developers regarding the petition and is waiting on a response.
If the land is rezoned, a development could still be built for long-term residences.
