For small local business owners and city officials in Townsend, regulations on signs need to balance between supporting the city’s businesses and not overrunning the quaint mountain views with advertisements.
While Sandy Headrick wasn’t the only representative of small businesses to address the Townsend Board of Commissioners in June, she fronted efforts to encourage a second look at the city’s current policy on signs and prompted the planning commission to have a discussion on Thursday.
Headrick is the president of the board of directors for the Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund, which provides tuition funding to local students through donations and purchases at the Hearts and Hands Thrift Shoppe.
The thrift store has been the primary source of funding for scholarships since it opened in May 2018. Since then, Headrick said the volunteers who operate the shop place and remove a temporary sign advertisement from the highway each of the three days of the week that the shop is open. And it has never caused any problems.
Since the shop isn’t visible from the highway, Headrick said the temporary sign helped turn tourists off the main roadway and into the store.
Tennessee has the same signage stipulation as Townsend that none are allowed in the right of way, but Headrick said the Tennessee Department of Transportation isn’t going to enforce it. Up until recently, Townsend hasn’t either.
With hiring a city manager and introducing more commercial businesses into Townsend, city officials and administrators said it was time to enforce regulations that haven’t been followed.
Removing all signs from the right of way is one of those corrections.
“I know our thrift store, we’re going to do OK,” Headrick said, “but we could do a lot better giving out a lot more scholarships if we have more customers.”
During Thursday’s planning commission meeting, Headrick — who is also a planning commission member — and the other commissioners agreed to plan a workshop and discuss potential solutions for signage.
“I would like for the city to be a little more receptive, a little more acceptable for situations that involve the individuals in this city, the businesses, the livelihoods,” Headrick said.
Mayor Michael Talley said that in the past, the city has looked the other way for nonprofits, churches and other small organizations or business when they have placed temporary signs by the highway. When for profit businesses started mirroring, Talley said the city started enforcing it the same for everyone.
Headrick wants a similar system to be reinstalled, to allow some signs along the highway for certain groups or businesses. How to enforce that, however, she said is the tricky part.
One planning commission member said that whatever decision is made for signage, it needs to stay fair for everyone. The city building inspector, who is responsible for enforcing signage rules, agreed that it has to be enforced the same across the roadway.
“I just think we’re shooting ourselves in the foot by not being able to have some concession made,” Headrick said. She questioned why cars could park along the right of way but signs can’t be placed there.
The first workshop will be July 26 at 6 p.m. At least one more is planned to follow up the initial workshop when more stakeholders and local business owners can get involved.
