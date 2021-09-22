A proposed 14-acre Townsend annexation was canceled late Tuesday in front of a crowd of about 30 citizens, some who expressed strong opposition to new development on property extremely close to their homes.
City commissioners unanimously voted down a resolution that would have brought Blount County land off Webb Road and north of Little River into the city’s corporate limits. Weeks before, the same commission voted in favor of the annexation, but then moved to seek a recommendation from the Townsend Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission’s Sept. 9 vote to recommend the annexation was tied 3-3, which meant it failed to pass.
That lack of a recommendation at least partially figured into city commissioners’ vote Tuesday.
But considerations about the city’s future and citizens also played a role.
Though they actually live within the Blount County limits, some residents at the Musket Ridge subdivision off Webb Road showed up to express their displeasure at the prospect of having new commercial neighbors.
Though the resolution never made it past annexation, engineer Matt Sprinkle with Civil & Environmental Consultants told leaders since the project was first mentioned in July that developers wanted to build rental cabins — about 10 — and an event center there.
“We will be affected negatively and dramatically by your decision to annex and then rezone (the property,)” Musket Ridge resident Robert Lunden told commissioners. His land butts up directly against the proposed annexation.
“My property could look directly into the windows literally less than a stone’s throw away from multiple rental cabins,” Lunden said.
He went on to list what he and other residents believed were negative factors about the annexation and planned development: noise, lights, campfires, fire risks, alcohol use, trash, more wild animal activity and property value reductions.
“Simply put, we do not want cabin rentals in our backyards,” Lunden concluded. “We did not buy into Musket Ridge to be hijacked by a ... developer.”
Musket Ridge Homeowners Association President Nita Beale echoed other citizens’ concerns in a public comment but also emphasized the safety of Little River and the traffic impact on Webb Road, which is connected to U.S. Highway 321. “If you add any number of rental cabins or an event center there, in the summer it’s going to occupy a lot more time getting out,” Beale said.
After hearing citizens out, Townsend Mayor Michael Talley reflected on the recent influx of development requests in the city and leaders’ subsequent responsibility.
He noted the city’s planning and zoning code includes language about developing “a community of residence and business districts.
“One of my concerns in Townsend is, maybe the mixture of business and residence is getting lopsided, too much toward the business side.” Talley said. “I for one would like to see more development in Townsend that would allow residents to move in and be full-time members of our community.”
He added the proposed annexation would only add to the “weight” of commercial development.
“I agree with you, mayor,” Commissioner Don Stallions said. “We are struggling with the zoning that we currently have inside the city to maintain that balance. Adopting something else is kind of like borrowing someone else’s trouble — not your all’s, the county’s.”
Stallions noted that though the Musket Ridge residents didn’t actually live in the city and didn’t elect its leaders, commissioners still had a responsibility to Blount residents whose lives were affected by planning decisions.
“This cove has always been considered Townsend,” he said.
Noting that property north of the river was in the city’s growth boundary, Talley said that, when annexation does happen it should be “responsible and beneficial to the city as a whole.”
The Webb Road annexation wasn’t the first mention of new rental cabins in Townsend this year.
In April, developers approached commissioners about the possibility of building a 40-lot cabin rental development on property near Townsend Elementary School.
They never requested formal approval for anything after encountering access complications and haven’t returned since.
