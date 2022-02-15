Townsend appointed Danny Williamson as the city’s first-ever city manager during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
Mayor Michael Talley said appointing one had been a years-long conversation, and he didn’t see anyone who would fit the role better than Williamson, who has worked for the city for a little over seven years. Before the promotion, he was city recorder.
“Danny’s been filling the position, basically, as the city manager without certain additional powers,” Talley said.
“He’s proved himself again and again to have the best interest of the city at heart in all of his actions,” Talley added. “And I think that this will set the precedence for future city managers, and be a good template for them to follow.”
As he later stated, Williamson will create a standard for the role, and it will allow a central administrative position that stays constant through publicly elected changes.
The board approved Williamson’s promotion four to one, with Commissioner Becky Headrick the only one to vote not in favor. Headrick was also the only commissioner not present during the January meeting, which held a preliminary discussion about Williamson’s appointment.
“This allows the city to grow in a way that we haven’t been able to before,” Talley said. “I think it’ll make us a more resilient, more actionable government, and Mr. Williamson seems to be the clear candidate for the position.”
Commissioner Don Stallions agreed, and said that he believes Williamson was the obvious choice. Stallions added that as Townsend grows, a city manager will help steer that growth.
Commissioner Ted Godfrey raised a question to the severance terms in the employment agreement, which state that if Williamson was terminated without cause, the minimum severance would equal one-year’s salary plus deferred retirement contributions all in a one-time payment. If elected to be paid in installments, he would continue to receive medical benefits.
“It takes politics out of it,” Stallions said, and added, “This position needs a little political protection. They need to be able to do what is right for the city to maintain that continuity we keep talking about ... That’s the whole thing with the contract is to give them that security: knowing if they do their job, they can’t get terminated just because somebody’s upset with them.”
Stallions continued to say that once Williamson retires, one way to attract a talented candidate is to offer security in the position.
