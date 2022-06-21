Townsend Board of Commissioners approved the city’s next budget during the board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Set to start on July 1, the budget maintains no property taxes for residents, with a total projected revenue of $1.26 million and projected expenses just below. Mayor Michael Talley said the city planned a conservative budget and anticipates less revenue than was gathered in the current year.
City Manager Danny Williamson said Townsend stayed conservative with revenues in the new budget, “simply because of the economy.”
Budgets are required to be read and voted on twice by the board before approval. During the first reading in May, approval was contingent on updating for the actual expenses and revenues for the month of May, as opposed to projections.
Williamson said updating the actual numbers was the biggest change in the budget from May’s reading, and he projects by the end of June, Townsend will have an excess of $66,000 from the current budget saved in the cash fund. The American Rescue Plan grant money of close to $68,000 was budgeted during the 2022 fiscal year, which is why the city has a large excess of revenue for the current year.
The new budget, Williamson said, plans to break close to even with approximately $2,000 of projected excess funding, and revenues don’t include the ARP grant — per the advisement of state department accountants — in the case that the grant were to fall through.
Williamson said the new budget also includes cushion room for gas expenses.
“It’s a wise thing to do,” Talley said. “I don’t see it coming down anytime soon.”
