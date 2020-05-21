Though a portion of Townsend’s discussion about fiscal 2021 has weighed the potential fallout from a COVID-19-charged economic downturn, leaders also are facing a number of employment changes.
Tuesday’s meeting brought discussion about the need to replace two positions in Townsend city government and a potential move to change the city recorder’s job to a city manager’s position.
Commissioners also voted on a measure to allow matching contributions to city employee 401(k) participants.
Resignations included a police officer and the city building inspector/codes enforcement official.
The Townsend Police Department posted the officer job to its Facebook page May 18 and is asking for resumes from candidates who are ideally Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training certified.
Andy Morton formerly held the codes and inspection position and the city has not yet posted an opening for it. Morton’s resignation was effective May 15. City Recorder Danny Williamson said Morton would be helping out with permit inspection through the remainder of the month.
Early fiscal 2021 budgets show the position was paid $15,324 in 2020 and proposed spending $16,234.82 on that job in 2021.
That same budget proposes raising the city recorder position salary by around $12,000 and changing the job to city manager.
Williamson proposed the idea during an April commission meeting and discussions about the matter continued during an early May budget workshop and during Tuesday’s meeting. Both the April and May meetings have been posted for the public on YouTube due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Commissioners reviewed two versions of a 2021 budget — one that includes the city manager position and one that does not — and voted 3-2 to approve the budget with a salary raise for the recorder position.
Commissioners Michael Talley and Rindi Martin as well as Mayor Ron Palewski voted yes. Commissioners Jackie Suttles and Becky Headrick voted no.
Commissioners have not, however, voted on changing the position from recorder to manager.
“I just want to make it clear that this revision does have the provision for the extra $12,000 in case we do decide to promote Danny to city manager,” Talley said before the vote and after he made a motion to pass it. “This in no way solidifies that decision. That decision will still need to happen through formal action by this council at a later date. All this is doing is budgeting for that in case we choose to do so at a later date.”
Talley added there should be another meeting to discuss exactly what the role might entail.
“In no way by me making this motion am I going ahead and saying you will be the city manager at some date in the future,” Talley stipulated to Williamson, who was formerly the controller at The Daily Times.
Finally, in another 3-2 vote — with the same individuals voting identically — the commission approved a resolution to upgrade the city’s current 401(k) model to allow employees to contribute at least 3% of their pay and allow the city to match up to 3%.
The resolution explained this move might help employee retention, especially as it ensures the longer employees work for Townsend, the more money they would be guaranteed to recoup after leaving.
Those who voted no expressed concern about the uncertain fiscal situation the city may have to face in the coming months.
Sales tax revenue for the city during March was $28,833, compared to the $43,926 it netted in March 2019.
