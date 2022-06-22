Townsend Mayor Michael Talley mediated the peace between city officials who said they’re trying their best to enforce a sign ordinance and citizens who said they’d rather the city not enforce it at all.
Sandy Headrick, of The Hearts and Hands Thrift Shoppe, heeded the public issue and started the discussion with a large group of small business owners, other concerned members of the public and Townsend elected officials during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
When the city removed one of the thrift store’s signs fronting U.S. 321, Headrick requested to discuss her and the store’s concerns with the board — a concern shared by other business owners and employees in Townsend.
“This would be a good time for the city to just, kind of, back off,” Headrick said. “Let’s table this item, and let’s just let the state do its job.”
Given the highway is owned by the state, Headrick and other citizens said Townsend doesn’t have jurisdiction to enforce regulations within the state right of way.
“(The state) told us our sign is fine,” Headrick said. “So, we thought we were fine, and then the city comes along and takes it away.”
City Manager Danny Williamson said he spoke with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, who said while the state regulation does exist, TDOT allegedly does not monitor or enforce it. But Townsend also has the regulation that no signs are allowed on right-of-ways and has chosen to enforce it, which TDOT said cities have a right to do, Williamson added.
As a safety precaution and effort to bring businesses in compliance with city regulations, Townsend officials have been removing signs from the highway or issuing citations.
Williamson said that after eight years of working for Townsend, officials promoted him to city manager in February, “to try to help the building inspector and codes enforcement officer to get a handle on some of the things that have been violated for years and years.”
It is a process “to level the playing field,” Williamson said.
Headrick told the board that the city is not enforcing the sign regulation equally and asked the city to take a step back and consider its role in enforcing the state’s right of way.
“Then see what you discover would be the best decision for the community,” Headrick said, “for the non profits we have, for the business people who need to have customers, so that you can increase your budget.”
Legal representation for Tuckaleechee Plaza, Zack Webb,
“You’re talking about small businesses that are just trying to make a living” Webb said. “I think we can all agree in this room, no body wants us to be Pigeon Forge. No body wants us to be the Vegas strip.”
Talley said the sign regulations are written as they are because in previous years, those regulations are what the people who lived in or moved to the area wanted.
“But I will agree, things change, times change, people change and maybe a time for us to look at that again and revisit it,” Talley said. “Once we start looking into it, it can be a slippery slope as far as how things can get out of hand with signage.”
The owner of Townsend Farmacy, Katrina Kepf, told the board that as a small business owner, she struggles for profit. And limiting advertising for directions to her front door make operating more difficult.
Inconsistency from business to business down U.S. 321 was one of Kepf’s biggest concerns. She brought a stack of photos showing signs on the highway that weren’t compliant.
Kepf’s husband, Peter Kepf repetitively asked the board why the city is enforcing the signage ordinance for some businesses but not others.
Talley, Commissioner Becky Headrick and Commissioner Rindi Martin reiterated that the city has limited staff and officials who can’t monitor the entirety of businesses along U.S. 321 at all times.
Headrick said business owners who are choosing not to comply with regulations are, in large part, causing the inconsistencies.
Sign regulations will be discussed at the next Townsend Planning Commission meeting.
