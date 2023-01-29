Organizers of local festivals, representatives from the Blount Partnership and Townsend officials met to find solutions for the current mobile food vendor regulations.
As a center for festival activity in Blount County, food trucks and other mobile vendors are a big part of the tourism economy. City Manager Danny Williamson has said from the beginning of adopting the regulations that revisions are expected.
Townsend Board of Commissioners will ultimately vote twice on changing regulations and host a public hearing. During a meeting Wednesday night, Jan. 25,attendees thought of a few possible solutions.
The biggest complaint raised from vendors was the permit fee, according to both the city and partnership. It’s currently $240 for an annual permit or prorated $20 per month for the first year.
Mobile vendors are more likely to come to Townsend for one festival, partnership event coordinator Tammy Bolt said. And some, like for the Scottish Festival and Games, travel with a national circuit year-round — only coming to Townsend when the games are held.
City commissioners want the regulations to encourage food trucks to come back to the community throughout the year when they’re not participating in festivals. On weekends when the weather is nice, Commissioner Rindi Martin said a food truck could catch a lot of traffic driving out of Cades Cove.
“One of the whole reasons we did this was to pull people, more vendors, food vendors to be available to our community, not just to the festivals,” Martin said, adding local residents want to be able to purchase from food trucks without having to pay parking fees at a festival.
Williamson said Little Arrow Outdoor Resort has hosted food trucks on their grounds and done well.
An organizer for the annual Scottish Games said the relationship between local businesses, like taprooms or breweries, and food trucks are symbiotic. One doesn’t do as good on its own as it would paired with the other.
“It becomes something people expect to see ... It’s habit,” he said. “A key to a restaurant is, ‘how many times can I get you to come in?’”
The problem with coming to Townsend apart from participating in a festival, Partnership Tourism Director Kim Mitchell and Bolt said is the population of the Townsend community. Food truck owners have said they don’t want to risk not breaking even because too few people purchased food.
Points for improvement
The board may create a permit valid only for one festival or event. Mobile vendors would receive a decal with a symbol or logo indicating for what festival it’s valid and pay a fee of around $50.
If vendors opt to participate in multiple festivals throughout the year, they may preemptively purchase the annual permit, city officials noted.
Mitchell said festivals or events sometimes receive more applications than needed from mobile vendors and extras are turned away. As gaining a permit to operate in Townsend is part of the event application process, she said vendors don’t want to pay the fee if they may not be selected.
Another solution is allowing event hosts to purchase permits for their mobile vendors. If a festival has 10 spots for vendors but receives 12 applications, hosts could advise the city of which ones they’ll be using and pay for 10 one-time permits.
“We’d like to be able to say we’ll pay a certain fee for you to come and participate even though you may not have the permits,” Mitchell said.
In addition to the city’s permit fee, event hosts charge vendors another fee that helps cover the cost of organizing it.
“It’s astronomically expensive to put on these festivals, so by charging vendor fees that is what helps kind of cut some of the costs of bringing 15,000 people to our community,” Bolt said.
City Mayor Don Prater said a silver lining in the new regulations is a list of food trucks or other vendors that have gotten a permit. It is useful for people who are organizing an event to know what vendors may be interested in attending.
