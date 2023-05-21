Six months of back-and-forth between Townsend residents, business owners and officials culminated Thursday night, May 18. Townsend Board of Commissioners voted for a zoning change that allows the public to be more involved in business development.
After about two hours of discussion, in a 3-2 vote the board voted to create a third business zone and redefine the other two, pending review from the city attorney. Commissioners Ted Godfrey and Kelsey Satterfield opposed the zoning change.
Satterfield said she knows the city needs to change something to have better control over development, but she believes changing zoning isn’t the best way to achieve that. Satterfield used the example from a previous meeting about Blount County’s limit on how much space cabins can absorb on a campground.
Local residents and business owners who have talked during public hearing are afraid that the third business zone will add another layer of difficulty for local businesses. Others also fear it could lead the city to look like the more developed national park gateway cities — Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg.
Those in favor of adding the third zone like that it creates a more public process for when developers bring certain new business proposals to the city. As it stands now, all properties zoned for business in Townsend are categorized under the first of two established zones.
When someone proposes a new business on a property, the Townsend Planning Commission checks a site plan to see if the property design fits within the city’s regulations. If it does, they sign off on it.
Denying a development based on negative public sentiment could lead to litigation if fits all the regulations. The board, however, elected by the city residents has more leeway through public hearings.
By creating the third business zone, a new business proposal is more likely to be voted on by both the planning commission and board through a rezoning request. It’s also at least a four month process as opposed to one month.
Three zones, three slight changes
All of the businesses allowed in the new B3 zone are currently permitted in the B1 zone. The definitions of the three new zones in order from B1 to B3 focus on promoting tourism, neighborhood walkability and infrastructure intensity. For example, B1 permits restaurants and retail shops; B2 permits walkable plazas; B3 permits breweries and campgrounds.
The third zone is set to go into effect 15 days after approval by the board, which was on Thursday. But it was passed with a contingency that may not clear the city attorney’s review.
Commissioners had penciled in three changes to the new business zoning draft before approving it. Two regarded setbacks and permitted dwellings. The biggest change created a process to protect from what Commissioner Becky Headrick called a “bait and switch.”
The third zone’s definition included a stipulation that if owners propose a new business, the new business must be reconsidered by the board, who decides whether it’s appropriate for that property. Since language was vague, the board added a more refined process.
As approved Thursday, the definition reads that a B3 zoning will revert back B1 if it is sold or a new business is proposed.
“I don’t understand B1 and B3,” a local resident said. “I don’t understand the concept, but I would like, because Townsend is such a special place, if commissioners had the most power available to make the best decision on what kind of business is coming.”
One of the first concerns addressed during Thursday’s board meeting was whether the public had been mislead to believe adding a third business zone would stop the Yonder Hospitality development.
Public involvement has spiked since Yonder proposed an innovative campground with 130 detached rooms, 36 spots for RVs and recreational activities like an outdoor movie theater.
Mayor Don Prater and Commissioner Rindi Martin made it clear that the zoning discussion started before hints of Yonder’s development had reached the city. Secondly, Prater said the third business district doesn’t prohibit businesses, such as a campground. It only serves to create a more public process.
Martin also made the point that if the board or community turns out to not like the new business zone or seeks other changes regarding zones, the board can always make changes in the future.
