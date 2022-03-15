Within a couple of months, the city of Townsend may start collecting revenue on liquor sales.
Townsend Board of Commissioners on Tuesday sent an ordinance to second reading that would allow the city to collect taxes on liquor sales by the drink.
A Tennessee state bill was passed in 2017 that allowed a city the size of Townsend to collect liquor sales tax if it was passed county-wide, whereas a small municipality wouldn’t have formerly been able. In 2020, a county-wide referendum passed that allowed the sale of liquor by the drink in any part of Blount County, which overruled Townsend’s law.
Up until now, Townsend didn’t have legislative language that allowed the city to collect their share of taxes on each sale.
“This ordinance in no way is voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to liquor by the drink in Townsend,” Mayor Michael Talley said.
“This enables the city of Townsend to collect the profitable privilege tax and make us eligible for our portion of the alcoholic beverage tax,” City Manager Danny Williamson added.
By Tennessee state law, each liquor by the drink sale is taxed at 15%. Half of that tax is kept by the state, while the other half has been kept by Blount County.
Townsend’s ordinance will allow the city to collect a fourth of the 15% tax, while half still will be collected by the state and the other fourth by the county.
The portion that is still gathered in the county budget goes toward the school system, since Townsend doesn’t have a city-funded system.
Commissioners and members of the public raised opposition to the ordinance, but the board unanimously approved the ordinance on first reading. Next month, it will have one more reading and be open for public forum.
If not passed on second reading, liquor by the drink will still be sold in the city, but Townsend won’t receive any tax dollars from the sales.
In addition to a 15% tax levy on each purchase, businesses will be required to pay the city a yearly fee of $120 to be able sell liquor by the drink.
Williamson said so far, one business has applied and received a license for liquor sales — Little River Pub and Deli, and two more have showed interest.
A member of the general public raised a concern for safety.
“It sounds like there’s no choice, but I don’t like the idea at all,” she said, and added that with such a small area and the city opening up to a lot of alcohol sales, she is afraid for the number of vehicle accidents that may arise.
A board member responded that the Townsend Police Department is almost up to 24-hour coverage and some officers have taken courses specifically for DUIs.
Williamson said that the city will be responsible to pass regulations for alcohol sales, such as times liquor by the drink can be sold and zoning restrictions for where it can be sold.
