For the second month in a row, Townsend Board of Commissioners didn’t vote on an amendment to refine regulations for business locations. Known as business zones, regulations determine where different types of businesses can be located, and the city has tried to add a third zone to its existing two for several months.
In January, voting was postponed until February to allow time to address citizens’ concerns. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, lack of support from commissioners sent the zone amendment back to the Townsend Planning Commission for further discussion.
The first proposed district is for tourism businesses that promote the “Peaceful Side of the Smokies,” such as hotels or restaurants; the second is neighborhood friendly businesses or offices; and the third is for more intensive businesses, like auto sales.
From public discussion in December and January, the city narrowed public comment down to three questions regarding spot zoning, devaluating property and zoning maps.
City Manager Danny Williamson addressed the three recurring questions on Tuesday with answers written by city planner Joe Barrett with East Tennessee Development District.
Spot zoning is the longest, most complex answer. Barrett wrote zoning would stay consistent with the long-range growth plan for the city.
“Case law has found that if a rezoning request is consistent with the long-range planning vision, goals and policies of a community, it does not constitute spot zoning,” he stated. Spot zoning isn’t defined by state law, so prior judicial decisions — case law — establish its definition.
Last year, city officials started creating the Townsend Community Plan, which will use input from the public and stakeholders to define characteristics important to the city and form a long-range growth plan.
Most recently, a steering committee for the community plan formed two groups to help direct it — one with various members of the community who showed interest in participating and another with more experienced stakeholders.
Regarding spot zoning, Barrett also wrote rezoning requests will allow the city more oversight on where certain commercial uses are located consistent with the community plan.
One resident who has opposed adding the third district from the start has stated more oversight is more political control over personal property. Whereas the city has stated more oversight protects from development that doesn’t fit with the city’s long-range plan.
Another vocal resident has opposed the third business zone stating it could affect property value and an owners ability to sell property.
Barrett wrote property values are more affected by use than zoning, and rezoning from one commercial use to another commercial use shouldn’t impact value.
Regarding mapping business zones — the third recurring question raised by citizens — Barrett wrote property will only be rezoned at the owners request and reflected on the city’s zoning map afterward.
In other business, the board approved adding two members to the Townsend Board of Zoning Appeals.
