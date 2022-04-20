May is the start of festival season in Townsend. Although too late for this year, officials are searching for legal regulations to place on special events to keep the peace in the city that residents prefer.
Townsend Board of Commissioners approved two special event applications during their monthly meeting on Tuesday: one for the May 20 and 21 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games and the other for a Smoky Mountain Small Bore Rally.
A third event application for the May 7 Bigfoot Festival was approved during the board’s February meeting.
“It’s kind of the calm before the storm,” Police Chief Kevin Condee said. “We’re getting ready to kick off... two of our largest events of the year: the Bigfoot Festival and Scottish Games.”
Townsend’s location at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park entrance makes it a popular setting for festivals to have a mountainous backdrop and tourist participation.
“Throughout the summer months, we have plenty of big festivals that really pack the town,” Mayor Michael Talley said. “We have a responsibility to our residents as well. We may have to look at the number of festivals that we can reasonably hold and still keep the character of our town.”
This will be the first year Townsend is hosting the Scottish Games, which have been held at Maryville College in years past.
“It’s very family oriented,” Condee said. “And while they do serve alcohol, it’s not a big, drunken party.” The permit application lists a two beverage maximum.
Condee and City Manager Danny Williamson said the event didn’t have significant incidents while it was hosted at Maryville College.
The Small Bore Rally, a small bike and scooter gathering that expects 400 to 600 guests, sparked the conversation between Talley, Condee and commissioners that guidelines may need to be set for next year’s festival season.
“I had more complaints about that group than all the festivals combined,” Condee said.
The event application submitted to the city of Townsend states it will be held at Wolf Creek Motorsports and a private, neighboring property, which is one reason why Condee discouraged denying the application this year.
“The libertarian side of me will say,” Condee said, “’Well, this is my private property. If I want to have 400 of my friends come and hang out, how can you as big government tell me I can’t do that?’”
On the legal side, Condee said that in order to deny the application, extenuating circumstances, like serious safety issues, likely needed to be documented and shown.
“The attorney may say something totally different,” Condee said. “I just think as a government agency, you’re walking a fine line there if you ever get to the point ... and say ‘just because.’”
Condee added that while the event itself doesn’t present a risk to the public, individuals who leave the event may be a safety risk. Although, the city can’t hold the event accountable for guests once they leave the festival grounds.
“The coordinators, I know in the past, especially with the previous Smoky Mountain Small Bore several years ago,” Talley said, “they really worked hard, but still yet a couple of the group, the outliers, did cause a ruckus. Pun intended.”
Commissioner Don Stallions said that he would like the board to get together with the city attorney to discuss the city’s legal boundaries with approving or denying event applications.
If the Small Bore festival produces noise complaints or citations this year, Talley said the documentation could be legal grounds next year to deny the event. Although, he and other officials agreed the best case scenario is that all goes smoothly.
