The Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance (TCGA) wants to add a park to the city’s network of greenways and told leaders Tuesday it already has deep pockets to fulfill the proposal.
“The TCGA is pleased to report that we have secured pledges of sufficient funds — $150,000 — to purchase the 1.4-acre parcel between Little River Fly Shop (Little River Outfitters) and Trillium Cove,” TCGA Chair Mark Oldham wrote in his monthly letter to Townsend City Commission.
He told The Daily Times in an email Thursday the project’s major donors included himself and his wife, Sharon, and their businesses, specifically the Dancing Bear and Apple Valley brands; Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton and his wife, Chelly; Clayton family brands Little Arrow Outdoor Resort and Salubrious Farms; and Parkside Reality’s Amy and Chad Rochelle.
The Oldhams are donating $75,000, the Claytons $65,000 and the Rochelles $10,000, Mark Oldham emailed.
“The purpose of this land purchase would be to pursue and facilitate a town park in conjunction with the city of Townsend,” he said in the letter, adding TCGA might try and purchase the land within the next 60 days.
That proposed timeline led Townsend Mayor — and TCGA board member — Michael Talley to propose commissioners organize a workshop to iron out the details.
“We need to discuss this vision of what the park might be,” Talley said Tuesday. “There are a lot of ideas that have been passed around, from it being a dog park, to having an outdoor amphitheater, to public art.”
The proposal is more complicated than just a land buy: The donor-buyers are proposing to deed it over to the city.
Because of that, TCGA wants a guarantee that details would be approved before the commission hypothetically voted “yes” on the park, Oldham explained in the letter.
“Our donors want to be assured that a park of some type could be funded and constructed within a certain period of time, hopefully within 12-24 months,” he said.
Oldham further explained the donations will be made to the TCGA, not the city itself.
However, once the TCGA and the city leaders agree on a course of action, the TCGA will close the transaction and deed the property over to Townsend government, “assuming everyone is on the same page.”
Part of that includes public space maintenance. City leadership already has an extensive and popular greenway to keep up, and recent meetings have revealed some urgent repair needs.
Commissioner Ted Godfrey, who is responsible for maintenance matters, told The Daily Times by phone Thursday the city could always use an extra pair of hands: Even hiring another maintenance worker part time might help with the growing needs to maintain public spaces.
What the park would actually look like is still up the air, but Oldman said TCGA is seeking design guidance from Knoxville-based Legacy Parks Foundation.
Government leadership decided Thursday they’ll have a called meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 29, to discuss the park and other business on the city’s plate as it wraps up the 2020-21 fiscal year.
