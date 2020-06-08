Several businesses in Townsend have proposed a fireworks show of their own after the city decided to delay its Fourth of July celebration because of Gov. Bill Lee’s social distancing orders.
Townsend’s annual fireworks show was pushed back to Labor Day during a May commission meeting.
Several businesses now have swooped in to offer a replacement event that could be even more elaborate than the usual show.
The Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance proposed to city leaders in a June 3 letter that a new fireworks show be held in town the night of 2020’s Independence Day, a Saturday.
Set to cost at least $10,000, the show actually would be staged in Blount County, across the street from the Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center. Businesses and owners including Little Arrow Outdoor Restort, Cades Cove Jeep Outpost, Dogwood Cabins, Dancing Bear, Big Meadows and Earl Brown — who owns several businesses in Townsend — would help fund the event, the letter states.
The letter — penned by the alliance’s Mark Oldham — indicated the show would be overseen by Pyro Shows of Lafollette, Tennessee, with Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Townsend Police Department and Townsend Volunteer Fire Department doing crowd and traffic control.
Oldham proposed a “small parking fee” at two main watch locations and noted businesses also could charge parking fees if they wanted to.
The alliance is encouraging the city to both promote and help pay for the event.
Townsend leaders have not made a decision for or against helping to fund the proposed event, but some mentioned in a June 4 called meeting they didn’t see a reason to provide money given the Labor Day rescheduling.
Oldham said in the letter the show would be as visible as Townsend’s regular show, usually staged at the Highland Manor and free to the public. Since the fireworks are set to be launched up to 400 feet in the air, they could be seen by anyone in or near the Townsend area valley.
No mention was made of crowds or social distancing in the letter, but it emphasized the use of parked car gatherings. CEO of Little Arrow Carmen Simpher said in a phone interview that people can stay in their cars “if they so choose to. ... But if they choose to congregate with some fellowship then that’s okay as well.”
Currently, Tennessee Pledge guidelines on fireworks specifically “(e)ncourage ‘drive-in’ participation or other modifications to promote social distancing and minimize larger crowds.”
Should it go forward, the fireworks show likely would be Blount County’s largest public pyrotechnic display on a Fourth of July since Alcoa recently canceled FreedomFest due to road construction.
The alliance also is reconsidering another large Townsend event: the Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival, slated for Aug. 15.
In May, leaders expressed doubts the popular festival could move forward. Now the alliance is more hopeful.
In another June letter to Townsend commissioners, Oldham said that “sentiment has favorably changed in the last two weeks,” and went on to cite a May 22 update from the state that recommends avoiding outdoor gatherings larger than 50 people.
But the alliance has crafted a plan that would allow 2,500 tickets to be sold to a crowd that would be regulated where possible for social distancing.
Oldham has proposed reducing the number of balloons from 12 to eight and recommending — but not requiring — face masks.
“Even though the (Balloon Festival) takes place on private property owned by the Blount Partnership,” Oldham wrote, “we feel it is important to receive the support of the city of Townsend for this event.”
He indicated the event is moving forward to such a degree that commissioners even will see a beer license application for it at their June 16 meeting. But he also said Monday that details were still being ironed out.
“We are having a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday, June 9). We continue to be confused by the various ‘event’ directives and edicts put out by TN.Gov,” Oldham emailed The Daily Times. “Hopefully we will have clarity soon, but we are committed to doing everything we can to pull off the Balloon Fest, with the restrictions.”
The Balloon Festival typically offers more than 4,000 tickets for sale each year and saw some 3,200 attendees in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.