Townsend City Commission voted Tuesday night to cancel its 2020 Christmas parade, citing the recent dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Blount County.
Originally set for Dec. 6, the parade would have been one of the largest 2020 events in the city. It now joins numerous events that fell victim to COVID-19 restrictions since March, including the city’s 4th of July fireworks celebration.
City leaders said the parade is known to attract an estimated 5,000-6,000 people each year, with about 300 participation entries.
During recent workshops, commissioners discussed the risks of spreading COVID-19 at the parade, leading commissioner Don Stallions to draft a memo to the city, which he read at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
He expressed major concerns about the recent increase of cases — Blount averaged nearly 60 new positive cases a day since Nov. 11 with 170 new cases reported Wednesday — and what a large gathering would mean for citizens and the Townsend volunteer firefighters who help host the parade.
“By the date of our parade we will not know the extent of the surge from the Thanksgiving holiday,” Stallions said. “This causes greater risk of spread from people who have been exposed to the virus or who have contracted the virus, but are not yet aware.”
Mayor Michael Talley said during the meeting that a parade of such magnitude as Townsend was expecting could also violate state restrictions on large gatherings.
“Avoid or modify parades in order to reduce density of persons,” recommendations from the Tennessee Pledge state.
There are currently five Christmas parades planned for early December in Blount.
“I don’t think with our parade that we can achieve any of those guidelines which are recommended by the state,” Talley said. “I hate to cancel the parade, but one of the key functions of the council is safeguarding the welfare of our community.”
Townsend has hosted a variety of events since March that have not been sponsored or funded by the city. Many of those events — though not all — implemented social distancing standards, hand-sanitizing stations and wear-a-mask policies.
But Talley said he didn’t think a city event like the parade could reasonably monitor and manage safety measures that would stop COVID-19 from spreading throughout the city.
Four members of the 5-person commission voted to cancel the parade.
Commissioner Rindi Martin voted to oppose the cancelation.
Townsend Police Chief Kevin Condee suggested the city donate candy it had purchased for the event to local churches handing out food boxes.
Shortly after canceling one event, city leaders approved another one.
Little River Watershed Association Project Coordinator Lydia Turpin and Brittany Whipple of Keep Blount Beautiful requested approval for the second annual Little River Run 5K, currently set for Dec. 5.
The event would only attract about 150 people, Turpin explained, noting the organization would require masks, hand-sanitizing and staggered race starts.
City leaders said they felt more comfortable with race events since Townsend has already hosted several Knoxville Track Club races since the pandemic’s onset.
“I’m encouraged by the nature of this event,” Talley said. “It’s going to be a large gathering, but it’s going to be spread out.”
Commissioner Ted Godfrey noted approving the 5K seemed “hypocritical” after commissioners canceled the parade moments before, but added he was impressed at how other races have followed virus-prevention guidelines.
