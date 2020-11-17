Townsend City Commission voted Tuesday night to cancel its 2020 Christmas parade, citing the recent dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Blount County.
Recreation Commissioner Don Stallions read a memo he wrote to commissioners during Tuesday's meeting explaining he was concerned about the increase of cases and what a large gathering like the parade would mean for citizens and the firefighters who help host the parade.
This year's event was scheduled for Dec. 6.
"By the date of our parade we will not know the extent of the surge from the Thanksgiving holiday," Stallions said. "This causes greater risk of spread from people who have been exposed to the virus or who have contracted the virus, but are not yet aware."
The parade usually attracts an estimated 5,000-6,000 according to city officials, with about 300 participation entries.
Mayor Michael Talley also said during the meeting that a parade of such magnitude as Townsend was expecting could violate state restrictions on large gatherings.
COVID-19 positive cases have spiked dramatically in Blount County recently. Currently, the daily average increase is nearly 60, according to state data.
A total 49 people have died from the virus in Blount and there are currently more than 680 active cases.
There are at least five other Christmas parades planned locally for the early weeks of December in Blount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.