Townsend has chosen a theme, secured a grand marshal and passed new regulations for the 2022 Christmas parade. Known as one of Blount County’s biggest and best parades, Townsend Board of Commissioners made changes to the parade they hope will maintain its popularity but resolve some challenges from last year’s event.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Commissioner Kelsey Satterfield, who is responsible for recreational activities of the board, proposed a $15 entry fee for all participants except floats. New regulations also limit clubs to a certain number of vehicles but doesn’t cap overall entries.
City Manager Danny Williamson said a classic car club had 96 entries last year and a Jeep club more than 40.
With a lineup documented at 239, the parade lasted nearly two and a half hours. Police Chief Kevin Condee said getting that time closer to an hour will be safer, since the parade lines down Townsend’s main thoroughfare — U.S. Highway 321.
A member of the crowd who lives close to the center of the city said the long parade is also an inconvenience to him and others who live in the area.
Commissioner Satterfield said the target time for the parade this year is an hour and a half. With the entry fee and club entry limit, she and other commissioners believe the lineup won’t be as long.
Williamson added that for all who were documented as part of the line up, a portion of parade entries showed up the day of the parade and weren’t officially recorded. A registration fee and deadline may alleviate some of that as well.
Commissioners have previously discussed that the Townsend parade is popular because it has historically been free. Donations were encouraged, with proceeds dedicated to Townsend Elementary School.
Satterfield said even though the city is charging a fee this year, it is lower than other parades in the area. And raised funds will still be given to the elementary school.
Along with eliminating the fee for floats, prize money will be removed from the entry fee fund and given to the top three floats to encourage more to join the parade. Unlike last year, the board will be voting on first, second and third place floats. Decorating one takes time, money and dedication, which the city believes should be prioritized and rewarded.
The grand marshal formerly judged floats, but the city wanted this year’s parade to be a day for the marshal to enjoy without the added stress of picking winners.
Satterfield said she was surprised this year’s grand marshal accepted the invitation, but she and the city were excited long-term city employee and lifelong resident Glenn McCampbell was on board for the designation. Having worked maintenance for 21 years, McCampbell recently retired and is well-known in the community.
Scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 2:30 p.m., with lineup an hour and a half earlier, this year’s theme is the Christmas story — with nativity scenes, not fishnet leg lamps.
Applications to join the parade will close on Nov. 18, but city officials said the date may extend since regulations and guidelines were passed with contingencies on Tuesday.
