The approved employment agreement for Townsend's new city manager, Danny Williamson, states he'll be paid in installments of an annual base salary of $68,640 for the period Jan. 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022.
After that, Williamson will be eligible for increases as determined by the mayor and Board of Commissioners.
The board approved a budget in January that allotted for the pay increase to promote Williamson from city recorder to city manager and the assistant city recorder to city recorder.
Williamson's title and pay change wasn't finalized until the vote on Tuesday to approve the employment agreement.
The term of employment as stated in the agreement is 30 months from Jan. 1, 2022, which ends on June 30, 2024. The agreement will be automatically continued unless Williamson or the city provides a termination notice at least two months before the expiration.
The agreement would remain intact during the 30 months unless Williamson voluntarily resigns or is terminated in compliance with terms set forth in the agreement.
The city will provide and pay for any of his and his dependents health benefits equal to all other city employees, as well as his premiums for disability coverage and life insurance.
