Townsend leaders late Tuesday increased City Recorder Danny Williamson’s pay by 19% and agreed to continue a discussion about his role in city leadership.
City commissioners moved unanimously to raise Williamson’s salary from about $840 a week to $1,000, or $52,000 a year.
Some leaders have been enthusiastic about the pay raise since Williamson most recently broached it in May, but others thought both the pay raise and a proposition by Williamson to change his title and role to “city manager” were not in the city’s best interest.
But with two new members — Ted Godfrey and Don Stallions — and fears lessening over lack of tax revenues from COVID-19’s economic impact, the commission threw its support behind the raise..
“These numbers are new to me,” Godfrey said of Williamson’s proposed pay during a workshop, “but I think he’s working real cheap, OK.”
“I do, too, and he’s doing a good job,” Talley agreed.
Williamson — the former controller for The Daily Times — said he’s doing more at the city than he did at the newspaper. Williamson is supposed to work 48 hours a week. He used Municipal Technical Advisory Service job descriptions to show what a city recorder position involves and what he does, indicating his work for the city far outstrips that of an average recorder.
Commissioners also assessed the pay for similar positions in Blount County. They found the Friendsville recorder is paid about $45,500, Rockford pays $57,000 and the Louisville operations manager is paid $52,5000 annually.
“I don’t see a problem with a raise,” Commissioner Becky Headrick said, “but we’re not ready for a city manger.”
Talley agreed. “And we’re not ready administratively either,” he said, noting commissioners and staff still need to work on tweaking city code before they make that decision.
After discussing how to clean up, add to and digitize Townsend’s current code, commissioners also talked about the man who is going to enforce them.
Charles Queen recently was hired as codes inspector to fill the role Andy Morton vacated in May.
Though Queen can start taking care of inspections and violations immediately — Morton has been doing some of that work since May, according to commissioners — he has a year to complete online certification courses for the position.
