Townsend’s first meeting of the new fiscal year saw leaders addressing a variety of recreation-related subjects, including trash control, a restored swinging bridge and tubing regulations.
Tuesday’s commission meeting was the first since the city passed its 2021 budget, but a large portion of discussion centered on Little River.
Trash concerns
Residents concerned about garbage piling up around the Dark Island swinging bridge asked commissioners to intervene by adding a trash receptacle and keeping an eye on people parking on private property.
Pat Jenkins, who lives near the bridge, told commissioners he goes down there every day and picks up trash.
“Beer cans, water bottles, sandals, pants, swimsuits: You name it, I pick it up,” Jenkins said, noting he also saw cars parking on private property in the area. “The amount of trash is worse than I’ve ever seen.”
Commissioner Michael Talley suggested the city install a bear-proof trash can in the area. “I think that’d be a great location for it,” he said, adding the city could consider installing signs in the area to designate parking spots.
Swinging bridge honors
Bridges continue be a mainstay of commission discussion.
City Recorder Danny Williamson said his office had done research and found the new Townsend Sunshine covered bridge could not be rented for events, something the city was asked to consider earlier in the year.
Just west of the covered bridge, the Kinzel Springs swinging bridge has nearly wrapped up revitalization. Crews worked to restore the bridge for pedestrians beginning late 2019.
Commissioners agreed the city should recognize the bridge’s restoration and opening, but acknowledged it would be difficult to stage in the Kinzel Springs area, since it’s right off East Lamar Alexander Parkway.
“The City ... simply wants to present the Blount County Highway Department with a certificate of appreciation for the repair work done on the swinging bridges,” Williamson emailed Thursday.
Leaders may make that presentation before July is over.
Student addresses tubing concerns
At the meeting’s close, University of Tennessee senior Lexi Emrey urged commissioners to take seriously her petition to regulate tubing on Little River. The online petition has received more than 2,000 signatures since it was posted in early July and asks local and state leaders to at least consider a conservation study.
Emrey said Trout Unlimited and the National Wildlife Federation have expressed interest in her desire to help preserve the Eastern hellbender salamander, which she said is threatened by tubing activity.
Talley encouraged commissioners to support a study, but no formal action on the matter was taken. “I think the city should work with state and county agencies and look into this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.