The Townsend City Commission on Tuesday made several decisions that will see the city put its money where its employees are — namely toward police body cameras, firefighting equipment and Christmas bonuses.
Commissioners voted unanimously on recommendations to amend the 2022 fiscal year budget and appropriate money to employees, volunteer firefighters and police, after reports from Police Chief Kevin Condee, Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department (TVAFD) Chief Don Stallions and City Recorder Danny Williamson.
Following general discussions about the city’s financial position — which is very good right now — Condee and Williamson explained to commissioners the need to buy upgraded body cameras for police at an estimated $30,000 over five years.
The cost would include Digital Ally-brand body camera hardware and software, specifically a subscription fee for storing footage in the cloud.
Townsend has four full-time officers and one part-timer.
This purchase would be especially helpful, Condee said, because body cameras often are susceptible to malfunctions and the purchase includes a warranty.
“In the climate we live in, this is not just a want, it’s a need-to-have,” Condee said. “We’re looking at approximately $6,000 a year for that, to maintain our video program at the size we are now.”
Though commissioners approved the spending move Tuesday, they’re set to circle back during December’s meeting and vote on an actual budget amendment.
Some suggested Condee look into whether there would be any savings if the $30,000 is paid up front or doled out over five-year’s worth of budgets.
Commitments to spending large amounts like this are rare for Townsend, but Williamson announced at the start of Tuesday’s meeting that, year to date, the city is ahead of its operating budget by an estimated $100,000.
That’s due to a number of elements including debt refinancing, high sales tax revenues and a shower of recent building permits.
Tourism is giving a lot to Townsend, with festival activity at record highs and Great Smoky National Park still having visitors pouring in through the peaceful side of the Smokies.
After Williamson talked about the increasingly successful budget, he proposed commissioners raise city employee Christmas bonuses from the budgeted $575 to $1,000 for full-time employees this year.
“That’s a pretty generous bonus,” Townsend Mayor Michael Talley said. “But in light of the fact that it has been a tough year, our employees have stuck with us and done a very good job.... We’ve got a good bunch of employees. It’s hard to find people who want to work and do such a good job, so I think employee retention is very, very important for us. Keeps the whole quality of our city administration up.”
Stallions echoed that sentiment.
“I think you can go through each area, whether it’s law enforcement or city administration, for various reasons it’s been a tough year,” he said.
This isn’t a guaranteed increase for coming fiscal years, Williamson added.
Commissioners voted unanimously on the Christmas bonus.
“For the record,” Condee told commissioners, “it’s a bonus just for me to be here ... I thank you. I appreciate it.”
Finally, Commissioners also approved a move that will see the city take a good portion of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds — federal COVID-19 funds that will be split up into multiple payments, the first one more than $68,000 — and give them to the TAVFD.
Stallions recently was working on grants to help pay for new gear — specifically suits called “turnout gear” — and a new fire truck. Those grants didn’t work out and Stallions said the need is great.
Commissioners committed at least $50,000 of the ARPA money to help the TAVFD modernize.
