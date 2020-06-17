After months of discussing details not everyone agreed on, Townsend commissioners narrowly passed a 2021 budget in the wake of economic changes brought on by COVID-19.
The ordinance approving the budget shows the city set to appropriate $930,709 in general fund spending during fiscal 2021. That’s an estimated $43,750 more than the previous fiscal year, drawing opposition from some commissioners.
Commissioners Becky Headrick and Jackie Suttles voted no on the budget.
Commissioners Michael Talley, Rindi Martin and Mayor Ron Palewski voted yes.
“I still don’t think, the way everything is going, we should have an increase in our budget from last year,” Headrick said. “Everybody else is lowering their budgets, so I don’t see why we’re raising ours.”
After a long pause, City Recorder Danny Williamson pointed out the city’s collections recently have nearly doubled over expectations. Many were expecting temporarily shuttered businesses to level the city’s income.
But that hasn’t completely happened and leaders indicated a little fiscal optimism was still safe.
“At the same time, how are we the only city to say that?” Headrick asked after some discussion.
“Well, it’s been said in here before that we’re not like the other cities,” Williamson replied. “There’s a lot of unique things going on (in Townsend).”
He added he’s taken a conservative approach on revenues and a liberal approach on holding expenses to try to get a realistic picture of what the coming year will hold.
“I’m hoping I’m wrong about this,” Headrick said.
Following the 3-2 vote, commissioners did not spend significant time discussing the budget.
The highest spending for the city includes government administrative at $426,515 and the police department at $295,936, according to the ordinance. Both amounts represent an increase in appropriations from fiscal 2020.
Amid differing perspectives on how the city will collect all the revenue it needs to succeed and progress in the coming year, commissioners also weighed the impact of proposed and canceled events.
Festivals and events play a role in the city’s tourism, which in turn shapes the annual budget.
But COVID-19 made the future of festival tourism somewhat uncertain for the city.
Williamson announced during the meeting that the Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival had been canceled, but the the Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance and several businesses somewhat compensated by proposing a large fireworks festival on the Fourth of July, now called “Smoky Mountain Freedom Festival.”
The Independence Day celebration will include the only official fireworks show in the county this summer, set to cost at least $10,000.
Given the replacement event, commissioners decided to cancel the city’s fireworks show, which already had been bumped to Labor Day.
They also unanimously approved an additional Townsend-based foot race after Knoxville Track Club Executive Director David Black asked the city to host a July event. Black suggested another race might be good for businesses that are still recovering from economic stagnation in March, April and May.
Commissioners unanimously approved this proposal and Black said he’ll continue the conversation with leaders to work out details.
The club has been doing a fall race in Townsend for decades.
