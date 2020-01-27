In a series of issues that sparked varying amounts of debate, Townsend commissioners and officials discussed future spending and a variety of potential projects in their first 2020 meeting.
Between spending on a pole barn, yet-to-be collected funds for the Child Safety Day and a proposition allowing the new covered bridge to be rented out, the commission had a number of issues to address in its Jan. 21 meeting.
The only item commissioners voted on was approval for spending for a pole barn for city maintenance equipment. The barn would cost around $6,500 in materials and potentially around $4,000 in labor, according to discussions between City Recorder Danny Williamson and Police Chief Kevin Condee, who is also in charge of general maintenance.
“What we want to construct is ... basically a pole barn or tractor shed,” Condee said when commissioners asked for details about the project, explaining the city needs a place to put heavy machinery for storage from the weather.
“So that wasn’t considered when we built the building?” Commissioner Becky Headrick asked Condee referring to the newly-constructed community center and city hall.
Condee, Williamson and Commissioner Michael Talley pointed out that plans for machinery storage changed over the past year and building a barn at the same time was not something under serious consideration.
But the structure could come together quickly when it gets started, Williamson noted.
“If they did nothing else, it would take about two weeks to build,” he said of using city maintenance staff for the job.
But Headrick and Commissioner Jackie Suttles voiced concerned that building one outhouse may lead to building others, if the city’s machinery inventory grows over time.
“I can see the need for it,” Talley countered. “My only concern is that the space up there in the shop is being used adequately.” The city already has a small storage space but officials have insisted multiple times this space is insufficient for the city’s needs.
Williams conceded the barn should have been built at the same time as the new building, but there is still a need. “Adding things is just part of the growth process anyway,” he said.
Talley added the public has paid “good money” for the various pieces of machinery crews use for maintenance and not having protection for them could be detrimental to their functionality.
He moved for a vote to build the barn and commissioners unanimously approved the project.
Child Safety Day
In other considerations that touch Townsend’s finances, commissioners discussed both a case of overspending and a future income option.
Williamson told commissioners that the city had been paying the bills for this year’s Child Safety Day which took place at the end of October. Townsend Police Officer Tony Rayburn was collecting donations for the event in 2019, but the city spent $1,126 more than donations it received.
Rayburn is still collecting money and commissioners indicated they were not aware of the spending model used to fund Child Safety Day.
“Has it become a city function now?” Suttles asked Williamson who explained the project is self-sustaining and donations should come in soon, especially as there are plans in the works to expand Child Safety Day to smaller events that happen throughout the year.
Talley asked when the remaining funds would be given back to the city, pointing out that the event is set up as 501(c)(3).
“I do agree that we should support that, but it does make me a little uncomfortable, spending public money to cover the shortcomings of this event,” Talley said. “I think in the future we need to encourage this does not happen again.”
He added the commission should look into actually spending money on the event in the future and Williamson suggested having donations secured before the event may be a better fiscal model.
Bridge rentals
Commissioners also discussed the possibility of renting out the new Townsend-Sunshine Bridge for events, an idea proposed by the Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance.
Though there was a general consensus about looking into a potential pricing scale, commissioners did not vote on the matter. Talley suggested looking at prices the Great Smoky Mountains National Park charges for rental of its facilities.
“I think if we did rent it out it could be a kind of ... mandatory donation to the ongoing covered bridge maintenance,” he said.
The bridge was built with donations from Blount county but is maintained by the city.
Williams said he checked with the city’s insurance providers to see if rentals would even be feasible, expecting an outright denial.
“They didn’t,” he told the commissioners. “They suggested we come up with a waiver.”
The TCGA continues to maintain a partnership with the city wherein they propose and discuss a variety of ways to make the city welcoming to the millions of visitors who pass through each year on the way to visit the park and its facilities.
