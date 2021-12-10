A group of residents were ready to oppose a large resort property popping up behind their homes at the Townsend Planning Commission meeting on Dec. 9.
In July of 2021, Premium Cabins Resort LLC purchased 76.2 acres of land in the Chestnut Hill Subdivision of Townsend for $299,900. They were planning to build a group of cabins in the area for overnight tourism stays.
Residents from the Chestnut Hill, Domar Drive and Middleton Drive area had prepared short speeches — although representatives from the LLC didn’t attend the meeting.
The project is allegedly on hold since the developer found another property in neighboring Monroe County, another businessman for a different project said on behalf of the purchasers.
“Them not showing speaks volumes to what they think of our little community,” one citizen stood up and said, and added, “They’re here for the gold.”
Another said he supports progress in Townsend, but he is opposed to the cabins’ entrance running through his neighborhood. He said he supported it being reconfigured so it didn’t interfere with the peace of anyone’s neighborhood.
“(There is a) fine line of progressing Townsend and keeping what makes it great the same,” he said.
In the beginning of his prepared remarks, he told the room he and his family moved to Townsend as an escape during COVID-19 and the protests in 2020.
He continued to ask commission members if they wanted to see construction vehicles driving in and out of the area, and after that phase was over, the extra tourism traffic.
Another citizen brought up an ordinance that doesn’t allow homes in the neighborhood to have businesses inside that could disturb the peace.
“I just wanted to voice the discrepancy that they’re allowed to do something we can’t do,” he said.
He believed a tourist destination behind their homes would bring unwanted traffic and noise to a road that can’t support the extra traffic.
Commission members reminded the residents that the more action the community took, the more likely they are to be heard.
The process they laid out for city residents was to gather a petition with signatures — which don’t have a number requirement or cap — and to bring that petition to the planning commission.
From that point, it is out of the publics hands’ and into their elected officials, who represents what the community wants, commission members reminded the crowd.
They said the sooner a petition is brought to them, the sooner they can act. Residents continued discussion in the hallway as they exited the meeting.
