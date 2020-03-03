The Townsend City Recorder and Court Clerk office will be closed for training from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. today. (Wednesday, March 4) The office will also be closed from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, to complete the training.
Townsend court clerk's office closed March 4 and 11
- From staff reports
